Stevens girls earn upset victory over O’Gorman

Sioux Falls O’Gorman never led, and never seriously threatened.
The Rapid City Stevens girls' basketball team held firm for nearly all 32 minutes Saturday afternoon, using its defense to keep the Lady Knights at bay and powering past its East River opponent 56-35 to claim an upset victory at home.
“I’m just happy that we’re competing, like we’ve been talking about in practice,” Raiders head coach Michael Brooks said. “Our biggest opponent is ourselves, that’s just how it is for us, and we’ve been stressing communication, we’ve been stressing playing everything in four-minute increments and not thinking too much about ourselves, really zoning out and thinking about the team. And I’m more pleased with the fact that I see that happening than a win.”
Kenadi Rising scored a game-high 16 points on 6 of 16 shooting for Stevens (6-4), which shot 39.2% from the floor. Bailee Sobczak recorded a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Jayda Mcnabb added 14 points. Grace Ellis managed just two points but chipped in four assists and four steals.
Bergen Reilly was the lone member of O’Gorman (8-3) to reach double-digit scoring, finishing with 10 points on 3 of 10 shooting. The Lady Knights shot 18.4% from the floor, and 16 of their 35 points came via free throws.
“We got a lot of our people who were injured back,” Rising said. “We had the last two weeks with no games and we had a lot of practice, and every day in practice we just came to try and get better to prepare for these games.”
Rising opened the first quarter with her squad’s first seven points, drilling her first of two 3s, and Stevens ended the frame on a 7-0 run that included a 3-point play from Kenya Merrival at the buzzer to make it 14-3.
The two teams traded points in the second period as the Raiders reached the bonus early and earned four of their 10 points from the free-throw line and went into halftime up 24-13. Eight of the Lady Knights’ 10 points in the quarter were claimed off free throws, while they shot 9.5% in the first half.
“We’ve just got to know personnel. (O’Gorman) has great players, and we had to take away what they wanted to do,” Brooks said. “If we can play our personnel correctly, we’re a really good team. It’s taken us a while to understand responsibility versus personnel, but it’s really starting to round into shape.”
Down 30-15 in the third, O’Gorman started to build momentum and rattled off three straight buckets to cut its deficit to single digits with 3:15 to play in the period. The run was short-lived, however, as Rising answered with a 3-pointer off an inbounds pass from Mcnabb before Jaden Matkins scored a basket off an offensive rebound and Rising hit a deep 2-pointer to stretch Stevens’ lead out to 37-23 entering the fourth quarter.
“When another team goes on a run, you’ve got to go on one too and get some stops so you can go and win,” Rising said. “Your defense definitely sets the tone, so when you’re getting stops and playing good defense it’s easier to get out in transition and score the ball.”
Sobczak notched back-to-back buckets to begin the final frame, the latter a 3-pointer, and collected 11 of the Raiders’ 19 points in the final frame as Stevens constructed an insurmountable lead. Mcnabb put the finishing touches on the surprise win by converting on a 3-point play with 38 seconds remaining to give her team a 21-point advantage.
“I thought our bench did a great job too, coming in at that time and giving us some quality minutes for us to put our foot down,” Brooks said. “One of the things about runs is, you have to put your foot down to stop a run, and I thought we did that numerous times tonight to maintain our lead.”
Stevens returns to action Saturday, Jan. 30 for a 1:30 p.m. tipoff with Sturgis at home.