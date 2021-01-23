Stevens girls earn upset victory over O’Gorman

“We got a lot of our people who were injured back,” Rising said. “We had the last two weeks with no games and we had a lot of practice, and every day in practice we just came to try and get better to prepare for these games.”

Rising opened the first quarter with her squad’s first seven points, drilling her first of two 3s, and Stevens ended the frame on a 7-0 run that included a 3-point play from Kenya Merrival at the buzzer to make it 14-3.

The two teams traded points in the second period as the Raiders reached the bonus early and earned four of their 10 points from the free-throw line and went into halftime up 24-13. Eight of the Lady Knights’ 10 points in the quarter were claimed off free throws, while they shot 9.5% in the first half.

“We’ve just got to know personnel. (O’Gorman) has great players, and we had to take away what they wanted to do,” Brooks said. “If we can play our personnel correctly, we’re a really good team. It’s taken us a while to understand responsibility versus personnel, but it’s really starting to round into shape.”