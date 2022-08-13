Stevens girls fend off Watertown; Raider boys blank arrows

Breanna Reagan scored a pair of goals, already her fourth and fifth of the season, as the Rapid City Stevens girls soccer team downed a tough defensive unit in Watertown on Saturday morning, 2-1 at Sioux Park.

Bobcats goalkeeper Katelyn Hanson proved to be a worthy competitor in net, turning away a flurry of shots against the Raiders’ attack. Reagan was the only one who could get shots past her, showing off her ball-striking ability with goals from long distance and close range.

Her first goal came in the 23th minute when she unleashed a high strike that sailed over Hanson’s reach to break a scoreless deadlock and give Stevens (2-0-0) a 1-0 lead.

Brookings (1-1-0) leveled the contest in the 52nd minute by knocking in a corner kick out of the air.

Reagan came through with the go-ahead goal and eventual game-winner in the 63rd minute when she entered the box with the ball from the left, deked around a defender right, then scored on a crossing shot past the right side of the goalkeeper.

Sister Trinity Reagan had a chance to add an insurance goal in the 71st minute on a penalty kick, but her shot hit the left post. Raiders goalie Morgan Jost made some key saves down the stretch to help secure the win.

Stevens faced Sioux Falls Washington on Friday and Sioux Falls Lincoln on Saturday. Both games are on the road.

Raider boys have little trouble against Arrows

After needing a come-from-behind effort to beat Brookings in their season opener Friday night, the Rapid City Stevens boys soccer team had little trouble against Watertown on Saturday, picking up a 3-0 victory at Sioux Park.

Sam Tschetter tallied a pair of goals, the first two, while Ryan Gaughan added the third. The Raiders (2-0-0) put eight of 13 shots on target.

Tschetter got Stevens off and running almost immediately after the first whistle, scoring his first goal in the opening minute of the contest. He collected his second in the 60th minute on an assist from Luther Busching.

Gaughan earned his goal in the 62nd minute, putting away a second-chance effort after a shot went off the Arrows (1-1-0) keeper.

Stevens is back in action Friday against Sioux Falls Washington and Saturday against Sioux Falls Lincoln. Both games are on the road.