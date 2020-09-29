Stevens girls finish regular season with dominate 5-0 victory over Spearfish

“(Spearfish) beat Central, and I think that motivated our girls to be on a little bit,” Raiders head coach Luis Usera said. “Their style of play was kind of disruptive for us, so it forced us to have to work harder, and I kind of liked that because it forced us to do things we normally don’t do, and the girls rose to it and we finished.”

Spearfish made two strong stops early in the second half but eventually gave up its third goal when Connell scored from close range off a smooth, short pass by Mattie Tschetter from the right side of the net in the 52nd minute. Annika Enevoldsen’s attempt at net landed in after her shot made contact with the opposing goalkeeper and arced in at the 57th-minute mark.

Riley Schad finished the scoring for Stevens in the 74th minute with her squad’s fifth goal of the evening off an assist from Kylee Bennett.

“When (Spearfish) set their offside trap, we were able to slap the ball through with the right pace, and that kind of got us going,” Usera said. “And once they fell down by two goals, we moved the ball a little bit better. They never put a very big attack on us because we were able to always have numbers around the ball.”