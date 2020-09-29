Stevens girls finish regular season with dominate 5-0 victory over Spearfish

The Rapid City Stevens girls' soccer team that showed up at Sioux Park on Tuesday was different from the one that played Rapid City Central last week.
Following that matchup, a draw with the Cobblers where they tied a season-high three goals allowed and were inches from a loss, the Raiders got back to business against Spearfish and blanked the Spartans 5-0 in their regular-season finale for their eighth shutout of the year.
“We had less heart playing in that Central game than we did in this game, so we just wanted to beat them, and show Rapid and the rest of the teams what we can do,” Stevens junior forward Callie Connell said. “I think scoring again just got all of our confidences up again so we could all just work around the mistakes that we were making and just get into the goal a couple more times.”
Spearfish (9-4-0) tied its biggest loss of its campaign and were shut out for the fourth time.
“Stevens did a really good job of controlling the ball and just keeping possession,” Spartans head coach Katrina Huft said. “They’re very fast and they did a great job of pushing numbers forward, which makes it tough to defend.”
Neither squad put a shot on goal through the first 14 minutes, but Stevens (9-1-1) eventually put one on target and then got on the board when Leah Arnold scored in the 16th minute. Breanna Reagan broke through the defense 12 minutes later and tallied a goal to make it 2-0, which stood at halftime.
“(Spearfish) beat Central, and I think that motivated our girls to be on a little bit,” Raiders head coach Luis Usera said. “Their style of play was kind of disruptive for us, so it forced us to have to work harder, and I kind of liked that because it forced us to do things we normally don’t do, and the girls rose to it and we finished.”
Spearfish made two strong stops early in the second half but eventually gave up its third goal when Connell scored from close range off a smooth, short pass by Mattie Tschetter from the right side of the net in the 52nd minute. Annika Enevoldsen’s attempt at net landed in after her shot made contact with the opposing goalkeeper and arced in at the 57th-minute mark.
Riley Schad finished the scoring for Stevens in the 74th minute with her squad’s fifth goal of the evening off an assist from Kylee Bennett.
“When (Spearfish) set their offside trap, we were able to slap the ball through with the right pace, and that kind of got us going,” Usera said. “And once they fell down by two goals, we moved the ball a little bit better. They never put a very big attack on us because we were able to always have numbers around the ball.”
The Raiders ended with 15 shots on goal and allowed just one from the Spartans out of three total shots. It’s also the seventh time this year they’ve scored at least five goals in a game.
“Right now we just need to focus on getting a win against Sturgis, and just staying united as a team and finishing the season strong,” Huft said.
Spearfish will conclude its regular season on the road Thursday against the Scoopers (6-5-0), while Stevens is slated to host a first-round playoff match Oct. 6.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!