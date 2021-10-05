 Skip to main content
Stevens girls get offense going, defense closes out 1st-round win over Yankton
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Stevens girls get offense going, defense closes out 1st-round win over Yankton

Raider freshman Breanna Reagan spun around and nailed the third goal of the game for Rapid City Stevens just before halftime Tuesday.

The Rapid City Stevens girls' soccer team turned a first-round playoff game into a routine win Tuesday afternoon against Yankton.

The No. 4 Raiders earned first-half goals from three different players, scoring from long, medium and close range, and cruised through the second half to beat the No. 13 Gazelles 3-0 at Sioux Park.

Stevens (10-2-1), which entered the contest having lost two of its last three and struggling to score against same-class opponents, will host No. 5 Spearfish (12-3-0) in the Class AA quarterfinals Saturday in a rematch of their Sept. 30 meeting where the Spartans pulled out a 2-1 victory.

“It’s really been our focus the last three to four games,” Raiders head coach Luis Usera said. “We went on that little dry spell of wins and we really focus on not only defending, but playing the ball purposefully to our next player rather than turning it over right away.”

Raider forward Emma Comes tries to score on a corner kick in the second half of Rapid City Stevens' 3-0 win over Yankton Tuesday.

Riley Schad put one of 18 of her squad’s shots on goal in the net in the sixth minute when Tenly Synhorst poked a pass to her and she buried the goal over the goalie’s head.

Syhorst then struck a ball and found the net from 40 yards out in the 17th minute to make it 2-0.

“I think our good ball-striking will give us confidence in future games to continue to strike well,” Synhorst said. “And I think it shows we continued in our practices to work hard with what we were struggling with.”

Breanna Reagan tallied the third goal before halftime by staying patient with possession before finding an opening and firing in a right-sided shot with 7.4 seconds left.

Raider forward Emma Comes is pushed away from the play on a corner kick in the second half of Rapid City Stevens' 3-0 win over Yankton Tuesday.

“The girls were shooting really well. You could see our focus was on getting those strikes from distance,” Usera said. “What we did today was we scored one long shot, one medium range and one right from the goal box. That’s perfect. That’s really unbalancing the other team.”   

Stevens then shifted to neutral in the second half and coasted through the final 40 minutes, relying on its defense to quell any attacks from Yankton (4-8-2), which finished with three shots on target.

“A win is a win. All you need is a win to move on,” Synhorst said. “The score doesn’t matter.”

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

