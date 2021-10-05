Stevens girls get offense going, defense closes out 1st-round win over Yankton

The Rapid City Stevens girls' soccer team turned a first-round playoff game into a routine win Tuesday afternoon against Yankton.

The No. 4 Raiders earned first-half goals from three different players, scoring from long, medium and close range, and cruised through the second half to beat the No. 13 Gazelles 3-0 at Sioux Park.

Stevens (10-2-1), which entered the contest having lost two of its last three and struggling to score against same-class opponents, will host No. 5 Spearfish (12-3-0) in the Class AA quarterfinals Saturday in a rematch of their Sept. 30 meeting where the Spartans pulled out a 2-1 victory.

“It’s really been our focus the last three to four games,” Raiders head coach Luis Usera said. “We went on that little dry spell of wins and we really focus on not only defending, but playing the ball purposefully to our next player rather than turning it over right away.”

Riley Schad put one of 18 of her squad’s shots on goal in the net in the sixth minute when Tenly Synhorst poked a pass to her and she buried the goal over the goalie’s head.

Syhorst then struck a ball and found the net from 40 yards out in the 17th minute to make it 2-0.