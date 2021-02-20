Stevens girls grind out double OT win over Central for season sweep

“It’s just another loss. The people of Rapid City put too much weight on Rapid City Central-Rapid City Stevens,” Central head coach Allan Bertram said. “Our goal is to go to a state tournament, and playing like this is what makes you better. It’s about growth. It’s not about a regular season win or loss.”

Jayda Mcnabb scored a team-high 13 points on 5 of 14 shooting and hauled in eight rebounds for the Raiders, while Rising ended with 12 points and three steals and Jill Delzer tallied 12 points off the bench. Stevens (13-5), which has now won three straight games and nine of its last 10, shot 34% from the floor.

Allison Richards came off the bench for the Cobblers and finished with a game-high 15 points on 4 of 7 shooting, while Jordon Heckert and Sadie Glade added 11 points each and Josie Hill, who was limited by foul trouble, chipped in 10 points. Central (9-8) shot 30% from the floor.

“I think we’re just really good at the effort. When we really want the game, we can get things to go our way and just finish it out,” Mcnabb said. “We know the season’s coming to an end and we just need to push through these final games to get to the playoffs.”