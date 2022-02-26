Stevens girls hold off Lincoln in regular-season finale; Raider boys struggle against Patriots

The Rapid City Stevens girls basketball team needed a bounce-back game in its regular-season finale, and that's exactly what the No. 3-ranked Raiders did, holding off Lincoln 43-37 Saturday afternoon at Carold Heier Gymnasium.

The Raiders (16-4) rebounded from a tough 57-44 loss to No. 1 Sioux Falls Washington Friday night and go into next week’s Class AA SoDak 16 as the fourth seed, hosting No. 13 Brookings Friday night.

Stevens led for much of the game and twice by double digits — by 11 in the first half and 10 in the third quarter — but Lincoln (9-11) put pressure on the Raiders, forcing numerous turnovers, and rallied each time it appeared to be a runaway. The Patriots pulled within two, 39-37, with two minutes to play.

Lincoln, however, missed three front-ends of one-and-one free throws and couldn’t score again, as the Raiders got four free throws to hold on for the win.

“We just had to turn it around and pull it out,” Stevens junior Macey Wathen said. “We had multiple chances for free throws, and we just pulled it out. It was a good win.”

While the Raiders got a break with the missed Lincoln free throws, they also played well on defense. Wathen, in her first year with Stevens after transferring from Hill City, was especially sharp on the defensive end with six steals that enabled her to score a team-leading 14 points.

“I think my thing is defense. That comes with offense. It is just finishing those shots when I get those steals,” she said. “I’ve been doing better in my passing lanes, to know when I need steals and layups. When I get runs like that, it is good for the team.”

Stevens head coach Adam Dannenbring said the Raiders defense was much better than it was Friday in the loss to Washington. It needed to be, as his offense had 21 turnovers and shot just 36% from the field, including 21% in the second half.

“Give credit to Lincoln, they pressured us and we turned the ball over way too many times compared to what we are used to,” he said. “I also thought we had a lot of open looks that just didn’t go down. We struggled offensively, but the defense and the rebounding was there to keep us in the game, keep us ahead all of the way to the end.”

Trailing 7-5 with three minutes remaining in the first period, the Raiders got going and closed the quarter on a 9-0 run, highlighted by a steal and short jumper by Wathen and six points from senior Jayda McNabb.

Wathen continued her strong play in the second quarter with two steals and layups, and a putback to give the Raiders a 26-15 lead with 3:33 to play until halftime.

The Stevens offense, however, didn’t score the rest of the way and Lincoln cut the lead to 26-21 at the break.

Stevens regained the momentum early in the third with baskets by McNabb and Wathen, and Wathen’s 3-pointer put the Raiders back up 33-23 with 4:52 remaining in the quarter. But the Patriots, with six points from Mariah Siem, chipped away and cut the lead again to five, 36-31, going into the fourth.

There were just 13 points scored between the two teams in the fourth (7-6 Stevens) and the Raiders had just one field goal. It was a big one, though, a 3-pointer by senior Ella Kieffer midway through the final stanza.

McNabb, who battled foul trouble for much of the final three quarters and fouled out late, finished with 10 points, and senior Bailee Sobczak added nine points, grabbing 10 rebounds.

The Raiders hit 16 of 44 (2 of 16 3s) from the field, but just 4 of 19 in the second half. Stevens held a 33-25 rebounding edge and forced 19 Lincoln turnovers and 37% shooting (13 of 35, 4 of 14 3s).

“It takes a whole team effort,” Dannenbring said. “I thought Taaliyah (Porter) did a pretty good job of taking care of the basketball and she was attacking. The offense was a struggle today. Sometimes you have to win ugly, and we did that today.”

Siem led all scorers for Lincoln with 15 points.

“We needed this win, and it gives us a head start going into next week, and we feel good about next week,” Wathen said. “This is a brand new season, the postseason. We start 0-0. That 16-4 record looks great, but now we move on and try to get to state.”

The Raiders beat Brookings (7-12) earlier in the season in Brookings, 64-44.

Stevens boys struggle in loss to Lincoln

A .500 team at the end of the regular season, the Rapid City Stevens boys have been up and down, almost in succession, throughout.

Unfortunately for the Raiders, this was a down weekend, with lopsided losses to Sioux Falls Washington and Sioux Falls Lincoln. Saturday, Lincoln pulled away midway through the second half for a 79-54 victory at Carold Heier Gymnasium.

The Raiders lost at home this weekend by an average of 22 points after two exciting and close road wins last weekend at Mitchell and Huron.

After an early-season four-game win streak, the Raiders haven’t won more than two games in a row or lost more than two games in a row.

“That’s why you are 10-10 when you are inconsistent,” Stevens head coach Chris Stoebner said. “We are inconsistent as individuals and as a team. But, I have been saying this for the last three weeks; it is one night and one game that we have to prepare for next Saturday."

The Raiders go into the Class AA SoDak 16 as the No. 12 seed and are likely to face No. 5 Mitchell (13-7) at the Corn Palace Saturday. Two AA games are left and will be conducted Monday before the SoDak 16 pairings are finalized.

Against Lincoln, the Raiders hung tough for a good bit of the first half, trailing just 23-22 after a pair of 3-pointers by senior Nate Kindred and another by senior Kolin Ray.

But Lincoln (11-9) began pulling away in a flash as junior Elliot Whitney hit a 3-pointer and stole the inbounds pass for a layup to make it 28-22. After senior Jaden Haefs scored to make it a four-point game, the Patriots got two baskets by 6-foot-5 senior Caleb Hiatt, two free throws by 7-foot-1 sophomore JT Rock and a basket by senior Khalil Sisse for a 36-26 advantage at the halftime break.

That last first-half run by the Patriots was basically the story of the weekend, Stoebner said.

“We had two teams that came in and put runs on us. We did certain things to get back in the game, but we tend to not continue doing those things. In turn, teams throw runs on us,” he said. “Those are two of the better teams in the state, I don’t have any doubt about that, but we have got to be consistent with everyone’s best next Saturday or it is going to be tough to win that round of 16 game.”

The Raiders never really got back in the game in the second half as Lincoln built a 15-point lead midway through the third and was up 57-41 with one quarter to play. Stevens didn’t get any closer than 13 points the rest of the way before the Patriots closed on a 16-4 run in the final four minutes.

“When you have back-to-back games like that, we’re tired. We didn’t play a ton of guys, so maybe the effort wasn’t quite where it needed to be for the whole game,” Stoebner said. “We’re going back to the drawing board. We have a week to prepare for whoever we play. I would expect our guys to bring in energy this week and be prepared for Saturday because now if we lose, we’re done.”

Kindred and Ray led the Raiders with 16 and 15 points, respectively, as Stevens shot 44% from the field (23 of 52), hitting 6 of 16 3-pointers.

All five Lincoln starters scored in double figures, as Cisse and Hiatt scored 14 points each, with Whitney and Rock adding 12 points apiece. Senior Gage Gohl added 10 points. The Patriots shot 58% from the field (31 of 53), hitting 9 of 19 3-pointers. Lincoln also held a commanding 34-18 rebounding edge.

The Raiders look to bounce back in the first round of the postseason. Stevens upset the Kernels 60-59 just a week ago in Mitchell.

“We’re pretty senior-led, so we should be able to come out and be ready to go,” he said. “We talk about not having any regrets. We all, including myself, probably had a few regrets with how we played and competed this weekend. From here on out, we don’t want to have regrets. I’m hoping the guys really challenge each other and come ready to go.”

