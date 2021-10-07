Stevens girls lead after first day of state tennis tournament

It’s been a spell since Rapid City Stevens last won a State girls tennis championship. Fifteen years in fact, with the last winner’s trophy collected in 2006 capping off a three-peat stretch from 2004-06.

The lengthy wait may soon be over as the Raiders were unbeaten through the opening rounds of the SDHSAA State Class AA Girls Tennis Tournament at McKennan Park (Flights 1-3) and Kuehn Park (Flights 4-6) in Sioux Falls on Thursday. At the close of the day’s play the Raiders were the team leader, and with it, will carry the favorite’s tag into Friday’s final day.

Stevens accumulated a team leading 300 points in advancing to the semifinals in all six singles and the three doubles flights. Five-time defending champion Sioux Falls Lincoln sits second (272.5), while advancing four in singles and all three doubles teams to the semis. Harrisburg (262.5) holds down the third spot, while Sioux Falls O’Gorman and Watertown share fourth (199).

“We did our job and put ourselves in a good position for tomorrow, though there is a lot more work to do. Hopefully we will come out ready and take our chances tomorrow,” Raider coach Jason Olson said. “We put ourselves in position, and that what the key was for us today. Simply take care of our business, and though it wasn’t easy and pretty all the time, we did what we had to do.”