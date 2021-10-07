Stevens girls lead after first day of state tennis tournament

It’s been a spell since Rapid City Stevens last won a State girls tennis championship. Fifteen years in fact, with the last winner’s trophy collected in 2006 capping off a three-peat stretch from 2004-06.
The lengthy wait may soon be over as the Raiders were unbeaten through the opening rounds of the SDHSAA State Class AA Girls Tennis Tournament at McKennan Park (Flights 1-3) and Kuehn Park (Flights 4-6) in Sioux Falls on Thursday. At the close of the day’s play the Raiders were the team leader, and with it, will carry the favorite’s tag into Friday’s final day.
Stevens accumulated a team leading 300 points in advancing to the semifinals in all six singles and the three doubles flights. Five-time defending champion Sioux Falls Lincoln sits second (272.5), while advancing four in singles and all three doubles teams to the semis. Harrisburg (262.5) holds down the third spot, while Sioux Falls O’Gorman and Watertown share fourth (199).
“We did our job and put ourselves in a good position for tomorrow, though there is a lot more work to do. Hopefully we will come out ready and take our chances tomorrow,” Raider coach Jason Olson said. “We put ourselves in position, and that what the key was for us today. Simply take care of our business, and though it wasn’t easy and pretty all the time, we did what we had to do.”
In singles, Stevens came into tournament play with the top seeds in four of the six flights, and the 2nd seeds in one and two. And all took care of business rather handily.
In singles, top-seeds Anna Mueller (Flight 3), Abby Sherrill (4), Emma Thurness (5) and Kaiya Parkin (6) all won quarterfinal matches without surrendering a point. In the top two Flights, Ali Scott (1) had a slightly tougher go of it (a 7-5, 6-1 win over Michaela Jerke of Brandon Valley) though Peyton Ogle cruised to a 6-0, 6-3 over Josie Heyn of Watertown to advance in her Flight 2 match.
And while Sherrill and Thurness topped an O’Gorman twosome, 6-2, 6-3 in Flight 2, and Parkin and Mueller made short work of a Sioux Falls Jefferson tandem, 6-0, 6-., the Flight 1 doubles match was a nail-biter for the Raiders as Ali Scott and Peyton Ogle dropped the first set, 5-7, and trailed late in set two.
“We were down 4-5 in the second set and then won a couple of games to go on,” Olson said. “Then we played our best point of the match to get the break. And in the tie-breaker we were down early again. Ali had a huge ace at 5-6, and then Peyton had an overhead winner on the next point. Our kids picked it up from there winning the last five points in a row to win a match that was huge win for us.”
Elsewhere, play did not adhere to the typical day one script in which top seeds easily punched their tickets into day two championship round play. In Flight 1 doubles, the No. 1 seeded pair from Sioux Falls O’Gorman fell to an 8th-seeded Brandon Valley pair that will meet No. 5 seeded Sioux Falls Lincoln, a winner over 4th seeded Sioux Falls Jefferson, in the semis.
And while a bit more predictable, two No. 5 seeds and a No. 6 seed defeated higher ranked opponents on Friday to earn a spot in the semis.
“It wasn’t an easy quarterfinal for anybody today,” Olson said. “The number eight beat the top seed at one doubles, something you rarely, if ever see. And many of the other quarterfinal matches were tough matches. I’ve been saying it all along and today just shows how much parity there is in the state.”
Action concludes on Friday with singles semifinal action kicking off at 8 a.m. at McKennan Park. The championship final matches will follow at approximately 10:30 a.m.
Doubles semifinal action is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. The championship final matches will go at approximately 1:45 p.m. with the awards ceremonies following thereafter.