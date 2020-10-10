Stevens girls overcome one-goal deficit to beat Central 3-1 in quarterfinals

“When you have a goalie like Morgan, it relaxes your defense,” Usera said. “When you have a goalie who doesn’t make those big saves and isn’t someone you trust, you play a bit more frantic in the back, so when she makes a big save, it just motivates everyone else.”

Central managed to get a near-goal in the 71st minute on a shot that bounced off the crossbar, but were largely kept out of the box in the second half. They ended with 6 of 10 shots on goals, and backup goalkeeper Jersee Kepler, playing for the injured Alexus Pruitt, made five saves in net.

“The ball was in the air a lot, and that’s not really our type of game. We’re kind of a ground assault team,” Morgan said. “They kept the ball up in the air, and they have strength with that ball up there, so I give them complete props and credit, and I think they’re going to do well in the semis.”

Morgan added that he’s grateful to have played this season with the threat of a coronavirus-related shutdown possible.