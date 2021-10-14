Stevens girls ready for redemption in state title game

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m really banking on our pressure being too much for them,” he said. “However, with that said, because we are pushing three forward, that means we have fewer defenders, and that could open up gaps for them if we don’t play right.”

Stevens has seen Roosevelt before in 2021. Back on Aug. 27, five games into their campaign, the Raiders topped the Rough Riders 3-0.

Both squads are different now, Usera said, and the circumstances of their second meeting are vastly different. Wit said having played them before has both positives and negatives.

“We know we beat them, so we know we can beat them again, which is good, but also we can’t let that take us away,” said Wit, a midfielder. “They’ve gotten better, but so have we, so we have to take into consideration that although we beat them, they can come back and beat us too.”

Wit is part of a heavy senior leadership corps that has remained focused through the playoffs and kept their celebrations to a minimum, having experienced previous heartbreaking losses and are refusing to let it happen again.