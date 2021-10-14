Stevens girls ready for redemption in state title game

Taylor Wit was there on Oct. 13, 2018 at Sioux Park.
It was the famous state championship game where Wit and eight of her fellow then-freshmen braved blizzard-like conditions and endured a 2-0 loss to Pierre in Rapid City Stevens’ first-ever girls soccer state title match.
Cut to last year, and that same group fell in the Class AA semifinals to Sioux Falls Roosevelt.
But this season, with another shot at the Rough Riders to make program history, the Raiders are determined to produce a different result.
“We want it. We’ve wanted it since the end of last season when we lost in the semifinals against Roosevelt,” Wit said. “I think this will be a big redemption game, just because now we get to play them in the championship and have a chance at beating them for the state title.”
Stevens (12-2-1) shocked South Dakota soccer Tuesday by overcoming an early one-goal deficit and upsetting top seed Aberdeen Central 3-1 to secure a spot in Saturday’s state championship game in Sioux Falls. The team, however, didn’t celebrate their surprise victory too excessively, head coach Luis Usera said, as they knew the ultimate goal still awaits them.
“They were happy. No doubt about it,” Usera said. “But they helped a couple of the other team’s players up off the ground, congratulated them, went and thanked their parents and then came to me and said O.K. coach, we’re ready.”
The final contest comes as a rematch of last year's semifinals where the Raiders were eliminated one game shy of the title match. Stevens enters the game carrying momentum from its win over Aberdeen Central, but Roosevelt (7-5-2) is riding high as well, entering the game as the No. 10 seed but having upset all three of its opponents en route to the final.
“We’re trying to be prepared, but then be prepared with how hard they’re going to play too,” said freshman striker Breanna Reagan, who leads the team this season with 16 goals. “Not be cocky, but be confident so that they don’t think they’re just going to come out and win.”
Usera said he anticipates a huge battle Saturday. The Rough Riders have yet to allow a goal in the postseason, having won all three of their games 1-0, while the Raiders, the No. 4 seed, have outscored opponents 8-1.
Roosevelt has most faced off with teams that set up one striker up front, Usera said. His squad has three, which he admits is a bit of a gamble, but one he feels his girls are ready for.
“I’m really banking on our pressure being too much for them,” he said. “However, with that said, because we are pushing three forward, that means we have fewer defenders, and that could open up gaps for them if we don’t play right.”
Stevens has seen Roosevelt before in 2021. Back on Aug. 27, five games into their campaign, the Raiders topped the Rough Riders 3-0.
Both squads are different now, Usera said, and the circumstances of their second meeting are vastly different. Wit said having played them before has both positives and negatives.
“We know we beat them, so we know we can beat them again, which is good, but also we can’t let that take us away,” said Wit, a midfielder. “They’ve gotten better, but so have we, so we have to take into consideration that although we beat them, they can come back and beat us too.”
Wit is part of a heavy senior leadership corps that has remained focused through the playoffs and kept their celebrations to a minimum, having experienced previous heartbreaking losses and are refusing to let it happen again.
“They know that they’ve got to take of business, so they’re ready to cheer, they’re ready to celebrate,” Usera said. “But they know they’ve got a lot of work to do to do it.”
A win on Saturday would give the Stevens girls soccer program its first-ever state championship, which will no doubt solidify this season’s team’s place in Rapid City sports history, but Usera isn’t as concerned with that.
“It’s always great to be a champion, but I think more importantly it just shows the girls that everything they’ve sacrificed and all the morning workouts and everything they’ve done has been for the right reasons,” he said. “It’s not been for nothing.”
Reagan said emotions will let loose should they pull it off.
“I know most of us would cry. We all want it really badly this year, because this is the year we think most of us can win it,” she said. “We’re just ready for this game to start.”
Saturday’s Class AA girls soccer state championship kicks off at 4 p.m. Mountain Time at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
Saturday's Class AA girls soccer state championship kicks off at 4 p.m. Mountain Time at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
