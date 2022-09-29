Stevens girls rout Spearfish in regular season finale

The Rapid City Stevens girls soccer team had everything clicking in their regular season finale Thursday night at Sioux Park, turning what looked to be a close matchup on paper into a blowout.

Six different players scored as the Raiders rocked Spearfish 8-0 to record their second largest win of the season, seventh shutout victory and moved into strong position for a first-round home playoff game in the Class AA State Tournament, which kicks off Tuesday.

“They were playing together and they were focused, and they were super positive on the field. Everything that we’ve been working on came together,” Raiders head coach Luis Usera said. “It’s always about peaking at the right time and hopefully this is just the beginning.”

Stevens (8-4-0) has rebounded well following a bitter 1-0 loss to rival Rapid City Central last week, winning the last two games of its regular season slate by a combined score of 14-0. It’s also won five of its last six contests by a combined score of 29-1 after starting the year 3-3-0.

With Thursday’s victory, the Raiders moved into the No. 8 spot in the Class AA standings with a handful of games remaining among teams on Friday and Saturday. Spearfish (8-5-0) currently sits at No. 11 and is staring at a first-round matchup on the road.

“The girls are zoned in. They don’t want it to be done. They want to keep going,” Usera said. “I think the girls are demanding more from me to be better.”

Audrey Sillanpaa and Breanna Reagan scored two goals each for Stevens, while Trinity Reagan, Bailey Fox, Emma Comes and Avery Dormann added goals as well. Goalkeepers Morgan Jost and Aspen Lushbough split time between the posts and helped the Raiders earn the clean sheet.

“I think that we were just really connecting all of our passes and we were all clicking together and communicating all over the field,” Sillanpaa. “I think it’s huge for our confidence heading into the playoffs. We’re going in off a really great performance and I think it’ll help us with all the games to come.”

Sillanpaa got Stevens on the board less than 90 seconds into the game when she put away a rebound off a distance shot from Breanna Reagan.

Breanna Regan then tallied her first when she curved a shot left to right and out of the hands of the Spearfish goalie on a penalty kick in the 10th minute.

The sophomore striker then contributed to her squad’s next goal, faking a shot twice before feeding a pass to her sister Trinity Regan, who unleashed a shot from well outside the box that snuck in just below the crossbar to make it 3-0 in the 23rd minute, which stood at halftime.

Fox, a forward/defender combo player, made it 4-0 less than three minutes into the second half when she swung a lefty shot on a well-fed cross to the left side of the net from the right.

Comes earned her goal in the 58th minute, chipping a shot off a pass from Bri Bishop after Sillanpaa hustled to keep a bouncing ball inbounds at the baseline.

Breanna Reagan then notched her second goal in the 60th minute, lasering a one-bounce between the goalkeeper and the right post after two previous shots by other Raiders players were deflected.

Sillanpaa picked up her second goal in the 64th minute with a header off a corner kick that bounced through the hands of the Spartans backup goalie, then Dormann tacked on the final goal with 22 seconds to play in the contest, finishing left from the right after missing a wide open chance only moments earlier.

“Because of the disappointing results that we’ve had, even though they were close games, for them to see that they can play like the team we thought we could be, I think it just gives us a little bit of an edge in our trainings and our focus for the next game,” Usera said.

Stevens and Spearfish now await their first-round opponents.