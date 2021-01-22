Stevens girls run past Roosevelt

The Rapid City Stevens girls' basketball team used a big second quarter and held off Sioux Falls Roosevelt 61-49 Friday night at Carold Heier Gymnasium.

The Raiders and Rough Riders played pretty even basketball for three of the four quarters, but Stevens used a 14-4 edge in the second and ended up with the 12-point win.

Stevens led 14-12 at the end of the first and 28-16 at halftime. The Raiders outscored the Riders by two in the third and Roosevelt did the same in the fourth.

Senior Kenadi Rising had a big day off of the bench for the Raiders with a game-high 24 points on 9-of-17 shooting, including 5-of-9 3-pointers. She also had four assists.

Junior Bailee Sobczak added 13 points and eight rebounds and junior Jayda Mcnabb added 11 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

The Raiders were 24-of-59 from the field and 7-of-23 from beyond the 3-point line. Stevens also out-rebounded Roosevelt 42-29.

The Riders were led by Taliya Hayes with 23 points and four steals, with Kaela Martinez adding 11 points.

Stevens, 5-4, hosts Sioux Falls O'Gorman Saturday at noon, while Roosevelt, 4-6, is at Central at 12:30 p.m.