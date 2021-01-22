Stevens girls run past Roosevelt

The Rapid City Stevens girls' basketball team used a big second quarter and held off Sioux Falls Roosevelt 61-49 Friday night at Carold Heier Gymnasium.
The Raiders and Rough Riders played pretty even basketball for three of the four quarters, but Stevens used a 14-4 edge in the second and ended up with the 12-point win.
Stevens led 14-12 at the end of the first and 28-16 at halftime. The Raiders outscored the Riders by two in the third and Roosevelt did the same in the fourth.
Senior Kenadi Rising had a big day off of the bench for the Raiders with a game-high 24 points on 9-of-17 shooting, including 5-of-9 3-pointers. She also had four assists.
Junior Bailee Sobczak added 13 points and eight rebounds and junior Jayda Mcnabb added 11 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
The Raiders were 24-of-59 from the field and 7-of-23 from beyond the 3-point line. Stevens also out-rebounded Roosevelt 42-29.
The Riders were led by Taliya Hayes with 23 points and four steals, with Kaela Martinez adding 11 points.
Stevens, 5-4, hosts Sioux Falls O'Gorman Saturday at noon, while Roosevelt, 4-6, is at Central at 12:30 p.m.
SPEARFISH 48, HILL CITY 43: The Spartans held on to snap the Rangers five-game win streak Friday night in Hill City.
No other results were made available.
Spearfish, 4-6, hosts St. Thomas More Tuesday, while Hill City, 7-3, hosts Sturgis Tuesday.
Boys Basketball
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 80, HARDING COUNTY 46: The Comets scored 37 points in the first quarter and ran past the Ranchers Friday night at Hart Ranch.
Rapid City Christian led 61-28 at halftime.
The Comets were led by Presley Myers with 21 points, Sam Schlabach had 18 points and Jackson DiBona had 17 points. Trace Trainor had seven assists and three steals.
The Ranchers were led by Dawson Kautzman with 13 points and Kelby Hett had 11 points.
Rapid City Christian, 7-2, is at Custer Tuesday, while Harding County, 3-8, is at Belle Fourche Thursday.
SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 60, RAPID CITY STEVENS 38: The Rough Riders held the Raiders to just two points in the first quarter and never looked back for the big win Friday night at Carold Heier Gymnasium.
The loss snapped a four-game win streak for the Raiders.
Roosevelt led 15-2 at the end of one and 25-13 at halftime. Roosevelt also outscored Stevens 35-25 in the second half.
Marcus Phillips led Roosevelt with 14 points and Tucker Large added 12. The Rough Riders were 25-of-49 from the field, connecting on 5-of-11 3-pointers.
Jaden Haefs led the Raiders with 12 points and Kaden Lemer added 10 points. Ben Goldy grabbed nine rebounds.
Stevens was just 12-of-35 from the field (5-of-16 3-pointers) and committed 23 turnovers.
Roosevelt, 6-2, is at Rapid City Central Saturday at 2 p.m., while Stevens, 5-5, hosts Sioux Falls O'Gorman at 1:30 p.m.
SPEARFISH 77, HILL CITY 62: The Spartans outscored the Rangers 24-9 in the second quarter for the win Friday night in Hill City.
Trailing 42-25 at halftime, the Rangers outscored the Spartans 22-16 in the third, but Spearfish won the fourth quarter to get the win.
Peyton Millis led Spearfish with 25 points, followed by Tyler Huber with 15 points and Seth Hamilton with 14 points.
Kobe Main and Willy Walther both scored 17 points for Hill City and Grant Sullivan added 11 points.
Spearfish, 4-7, hosts St. Thomas More Tuesday and Hill City, 4-6, hosts Sturgis Tuesday.