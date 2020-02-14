Stevens girls score late to get past Washington

Friday night’s game was the second where teams relied on defense over offense. And for the second straight game the Raiders found themselves up against an opponent that didn’t allow them to run the floor much.

“We knew we didn’t want to let them have transition,” Washington coach Jamie Parish said. “Stevens is really athletic, and they like to get out and go. We didn’t necessarily want to play that slow, but we didn’t want to be giving away layups.”

Stevens shot just 28.0% from the floor, making 14 of 50 shots. Washington shot even worse, making 12 of 57 shots for a 21.1% shooting rate. It wasn’t so much both teams were cold, but more so every shot was contested.

“Defensively, we executed the game plan to a ‘T’ and we haven’t always been able to do that,” said Swartz, whose team eked out a 29-26 win over rival Rapid City Central on Feb. 6. “I’m so proud of our kids for taking something we don’t typically do — playing a sagging, packed-in defense — and executing it.”

Stevens, playing with Kyah Watson back in the starting lineup after missing three games, looked to take control of the game through the heart of the second quarter. A 3-pointer from Rising — her second of the opening half — pushed the Raiders ahead 19-13 with 2-1/2 minutes to go in the second stanza.