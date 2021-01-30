Stevens girls shut down Scoopers

The Rapid City Stevens girls' basketball team didn't hit their first 3-pointer until late in the third quarter and only connected on three in the game.

It turned out the Raiders didn't need much of an outside game after all in the 53-31 win over Sturgis Saturday at Carold Heier Gymnasium. Stevens head coach Michael Brooks, however, knows they'll need to shoot better from long range to be successful down the stretch.

The win was the Raiders sixth in their last seven games, and Brooks said that he believes every day they are getting better — except for when they don't shoot 3s very well.

"That isn't indicative with how we have been playing. We got a little out of rhythm when we changed our starting lineup again, but we finally got into rhythm again," he said.

Defense was the key again for Stevens, which held the Scoopers to just 23% shooting from the field and only one 3-pointer as well.

"We held Sturgis to seven points, six points and six points in the first three quarters, and if we can hold people to under double digits, we're going to be happy defensively," he said.

It was Senior Day for the Raiders, and Brooks said it was good to honor his four seniors, who all started against the Scoopers.