Stevens girls shut down Scoopers

The Rapid City Stevens girls' basketball team didn't hit their first 3-pointer until late in the third quarter and only connected on three in the game.
It turned out the Raiders didn't need much of an outside game after all in the 53-31 win over Sturgis Saturday at Carold Heier Gymnasium. Stevens head coach Michael Brooks, however, knows they'll need to shoot better from long range to be successful down the stretch.
The win was the Raiders sixth in their last seven games, and Brooks said that he believes every day they are getting better — except for when they don't shoot 3s very well.
"That isn't indicative with how we have been playing. We got a little out of rhythm when we changed our starting lineup again, but we finally got into rhythm again," he said.
Defense was the key again for Stevens, which held the Scoopers to just 23% shooting from the field and only one 3-pointer as well.
"We held Sturgis to seven points, six points and six points in the first three quarters, and if we can hold people to under double digits, we're going to be happy defensively," he said.
It was Senior Day for the Raiders, and Brooks said it was good to honor his four seniors, who all started against the Scoopers.
"To watch them play, to know what they have given to the program, and we wanted to give them the opportunity to lead us and have a great Senior Day," he said.
Senior Ella Peterson had a strong game, scoring six points in the first quarter and finishing with 10 points, hitting all four of her shots.
"That was really exciting for me, it was a good Senior Night thing," Peterson said. "I think it was a good win for us, we had to push forward and keep going to get the momentum going."
The Scoopers hung with the Raiders in the first half, with Stevens leading 12-7 at the end of the first quarter and 24-13 at halftime. The Raiders put the game away by outscoring Sturgis 19-6 in the third, highlighted by a 10-0 run. Senior Kenadi Rising had six straight points and Peterson scored four points late for a 43-19 lead.
Junior Jayda Mcnabb led the Raiders with 11 points, followed by Rising and Peterson with 10 each. As a team, the Raiders were 22-of-52 from the field (42%), but hit just 3-of-18 3-pointers and 4-of-11 free throws.
"Collectively we are all getting better, so it would be a good thing going forward, keeping going to the end of the season," Peterson said.
Reese Ludwick came off the bench to score 10 points for the Scoopers, who hit just 13-of-56 from the field, but out-rebounded Stevens 44-35 with an impressive 21 offensive boards.
"We have to stop giving teams so many O-boards," Brooks said. "If we can limit teams to one shot, it allows us to be more successful and have more of a transition game."
The Raiders, 7-4, host Douglas Tuesday before embarking on a five-game road swing including the big Feb. 9 matchup at St. Thomas More.
The key for the Raiders down the stretch, Brooks said, is staying healthy, continuing to gel, sharing the basketball and communicating. The basics.
Sharing the ball begins with making easy passes, he said.
"Sometimes I think we're trying to hit home runs. If we use easy passes, then it makes it easier on the next pass," Brooks said.
Brooks added that their communication has to continue to improve. That was one of the things he was happy with last weekend in the wins over Sioux Falls Roosevelt and O'Gorman.
"Communication led us to so many positive things. Today our communication wasn't exactly where we want it to be," he said. "We have one day (Monday) to prepare and then we'll get back at it Tuesday. We have to be focused on that coming in."
Peterson said they are improving as a team and they need to continue to do so to challenge in March.
"We have a lot of games coming up. A lot of it is just going to be hard work and pushing, just keeping going with the momentum that we have created," Peterson said.
Sturgis, 5-9, is at Mitchell and Huron next weekend.