Stevens girls snap skid in win over Sturgis; Raider boys mercy-rule Scoopers

STURGIS — The Rapid City Stevens girls soccer team defeated Sturgis Brown 9-0 Saturday at Woodle Field in Sturgis to snap a three-game losing streak.

In those three losses, the Raiders were outscored 7-2 but Stevens broke free on offense Saturday and outshot Sturgis 36-6 in the lopsided victory.

“All of the things we were struggling with we were able to highlight in the week of practice and the girls were showcasing it,” Stevens head coach Luis Usera said. “We were still a little slow, but I’m glad the girls found the back of the net.”

Sturgis head coach Adam Fitzpatrick said his team brought more energy to the field this weekend than earlier in the week against Rapid City Central. He hopes that trend continues as the season continues.

“We have to take the small moments out of games like this and build on them,” Fitzpatrick said. “There were moments where we looked good for four or five minute stretches. It was a tough stretch to play Central on Thursday and play Stevens today but we played with a lot more energy.”

Trinity Reagan, Breanna Reagan and Audrey Sillanpaa each finished the contest with a pair of goals.

“I’m just glad that we did good and I got two goals,” Trinity Reagan said. “That’s better than usual.”

The senior’s first goal came in the 33rd minute on a 30-yard chip to give Stevens a 5-0 lead. Trinity Regan added a second goal in the 50th minute on another long shot in the upper right corner to give the Raiders an 8-0 advantage.

She finished the game with six shots on goal.

“We’ve been really trying to focus on her leadership on the field, not only taking long shots but distributing,” Usera said. “I was more pleased with her distributing and being a point of contact to get our attack going. That was a bonus that was missing the last couple of games.”

Sillanpaa opened the scoring for Stevens with two goals in the fourth and eighth minutes to give her team an early 2-0 lead.

Breanna Reagan nabbed her first goal for the Raiders in the 16th minute as she pushed the ball towards the near post and made it 3-0.

Julia Bradley rolled a shot to the back post in the 30th minute to give Stevens a 4-0 lead.

Trinity Reagan extended that lead to 5-0 in the 33rd minute.

Bailey Fox scored her only goal in the 38th minute to put Stevens up 6-0 at halftime with a well struck ball off the Sturgis goalie.

Breanna Reagan grabbed her second goal off a rebound to give the Raiders a 7-0 advantage in the 45th minute.

Trinity Reagan made it 8-0 in the 50th minute and Emma Comes scored in the 55th minute to give Stevens the 9-0 lead.

Stevens returns to action next Thursday against Central at Sioux Park.

Sturgis is back on the pitch Tuesday against St. Thomas More at Dakota Fields.

Stevens boys mercy-rule Sturgis

Rapid City Stevens scored five goals in the first 11 minutes Saturday en route to a 10-0 mercy-rule victory in 65 minutes over Sturgis Brown at Woodle Field.

The Raiders benefited from a week off leading up to the contest and executed at a high level against the Scoopers.

“The team carried out our plan today,” Stevens head coach Jeff Fierro said. “We had a lot of really good practice over the last week and a half and you saw what we were working on out there. We worked on a lot of balls behind the line and just finishing.”

Stevens outshot Sturgis 26-4 in the match and put 20 balls on goal compared to just one shot on goal by the Scoopers.

“You just have to kind of forget about days like this,” Sturgis head coach Tyler Louder said. “Everybody has bad days. With us coming off that hot game Thursday (at Central) and them having extra rest, it really broke us down.”

Ryan Gaughan led the Raiders attack with a hat trick and three assists in the contest.

“What was working for me today was my speed on the through balls,” Gaughan said. “My team really found me. They saw me through, I got in there and we practice our finishing a lot, so that’s what I do best.”

The senior forward scored in the fourth, sixth and 22nd minutes as the Raiders jumped in front 6-0 before halftime.

“I’m super happy with his performance today, just like the last game and the last game,” Fierro said. “He’s just a really good soccer player. He knows what we want to do and executes when he’s out there.”

Sam Tschetter was the only other Raider with more than one goal. He finished with two in the 11th and 52nd minutes.

Stevens returns to the pitch Thursday against Central at Sioux Park.

Sturgis is back in action Tuesday against St. Thomas More at Dakota Fields.