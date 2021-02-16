Stevens girls spread the wealth in 40-point win over Spearfish

"We just wanted to get out and run," Rising said. "We've had this last week off, so we weren't really tired off any games, so we had our legs and were ready to run."

Stevens opened the contest with a dozen consecutive points, with all 12 coming from Sobzak and Mcnabb. Mcnabb scored back-to-back buckets off a steal and an offensive rebound, and Sobzak tallied a basket off a steal and fastbreak layup. Delzer drilled a corner 3-pointer later in the first quarter as the Raiders took a early commanding 24-8 advantage into the second frame.

Erin Rotert notched consecutive field goals for Spearfish in the second quarter, and the Spartans managed to string six straight points together to cut into their deficit, but the Raiders answered with another 12-0 run, courtesy of a corner 3 from Jaden Matkins, a spin-move floater by Ellis and a 3-point play from Delzer off a steal, to build a 24-point lead. Rising also hit a 3 in the period, and Delzer closed out the first half by going 2-for-3 at the free-throw ling after getting fouled on a 3-point attempt at the buzzer, to make it 50-21 at intermission.

Brooks said the loss to St. Thomas More, a gutting 41-38 result on Feb. 9, fueled his squad's desire to come out strong Tuesday. Mcnabb, Sobzak and Delzer all reached double-digit scoring by halftime.