Stevens girls squander 2-goal lead in draw with Lincoln; Raider boys upset by Patriots

In the 74th minute of action Saturday morning, Sioux Falls Lincoln midfielder Avery Nelson curved a free-kick try from the top corner of the box left to right and just past the outstretched hands of Rapid City Stevens’ goalkeeper.
“She struck it really well,” Raiders head coach Luis Usera said. “It was dancing. It’s one of those shots that when you strike it well, it’s hard for goalies, and there was a lot of pace on it.”
The goal came as the equalizer between the No. 2 Raiders and No. 3 Patriots, and wound up being the final goal as Stevens’ two-goal lead early in the contest evaporated, ending in a 2-2 draw at Sioux Park.
“You’ve got to give it up for Lincoln because their coach had them working and believing, and fighting back into it, and then something happened,” Usera said. “You knew two wasn’t enough. We had our chances.”
The Raiders (3-0-1), following a 2-0 win over Sioux Falls Lincoln less than 24 hours earlier, took early advantage of the Patriots’ (1-1-1) disorganized back line and got on the board in the 11th minute when freshman Breanna Reagan got loose, deked a defender left and finished right to make it 1-0.
Junior Brooke Adel made it 2-0 less than three minutes later when she punched in a second-chance effort off a corner kick in the 14th minute.
After a couple of close calls at the net, Lincoln tallied its first goal in the 34th minute when Ella Westaby corralled the ball out of the air and fired in a shot left from the middle of the box past a diving goalie to make it a one-score game.
Stevens’ aggressiveness on offense in the first half — nine shots on goal — gave way to defensive play as it looked to protect its lead, putting only one shot on target. The Raiders staved off a pair of free kicks in the 56th and 58th minutes, including a diving save from sophomore goalkeeper Morgan Jost, before the Patriots tied it up in the final seven minutes.
“We weren’t trying to be as aggressive going to the goal, more like just letting them make mistakes in front of their goal and try to capitalize on it,” Usera said. “We tried to sit back and tried to possess (the ball), and I think that changes the game.”
Stevens picked up go-ahead chances in the 75th and 78th minutes with corner kicks, but the first attempt was kicked away and the second was cleared with minimal threat.
“With these girls and this game, they never gave up. These girls stepped up and rose to the occasion,” Usera said. “Ultimately it’s about October (the state tournament), so we’ll just take the strengths that we put on here and just build on it.”
The Raiders travel to East River next to take on Sioux Falls Roosevelt (1-1-0) on Friday and Sioux Falls Jefferson (0-2-0) on Saturday.
RAIDER BOYS UPSET BY PATRIOTS
Zack Williams gave Stevens an early lead Saturday, but Lincoln responded with a pair of goals in a two-minute span and hung on for a 2-1 upset victory over the top-ranked team in Class AA boys soccer at Sioux Park.
“We have to execute, take care of the ball and we have to finish,” Raiders head coach Jeff Fierro said. “We didn’t do all those things at the same time today. It cost us the game. It didn’t cost us the season.”
Williams put Stevens (3-1-0) on the board in the second minute when he fielded a pass from Kaito Mumm and laced a shot past the Lincoln (1-0-2) goalkeeper to make it 1-0.
The Patriots responded in the 10th minute when Connor Denevan took a pass from a Raiders defender and scored to even the score 1-1. They moved ahead in the 12th minute when Jaxon Eichacker lifted a header over the Stevens goalie and floated the ball into the net to make it 2-1.
The final 68 minutes were played without another goal.
“We will learn from this outcome,” Fierro said. “We did a lot of things right in the second half. They just didn’t show up on the scoreboard.”
The Raiders travel to East River next to take on Sioux Falls Roosevelt (0-2-0) on Friday and No. 4 Sioux Falls Jefferson (3-0-0) on Saturday.
