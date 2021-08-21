Stevens girls squander 2-goal lead in draw with Lincoln; Raider boys upset by Patriots

After a couple of close calls at the net, Lincoln tallied its first goal in the 34th minute when Ella Westaby corralled the ball out of the air and fired in a shot left from the middle of the box past a diving goalie to make it a one-score game.

Stevens’ aggressiveness on offense in the first half — nine shots on goal — gave way to defensive play as it looked to protect its lead, putting only one shot on target. The Raiders staved off a pair of free kicks in the 56th and 58th minutes, including a diving save from sophomore goalkeeper Morgan Jost, before the Patriots tied it up in the final seven minutes.

“We weren’t trying to be as aggressive going to the goal, more like just letting them make mistakes in front of their goal and try to capitalize on it,” Usera said. “We tried to sit back and tried to possess (the ball), and I think that changes the game.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Stevens picked up go-ahead chances in the 75th and 78th minutes with corner kicks, but the first attempt was kicked away and the second was cleared with minimal threat.