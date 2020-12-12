Stevens girls stop Yankton for first win

"I love how aggressive we are being right now," Brooks said. "We have to learn the time and place and our roles a little bit, and I want that to carry on throughout the year."

Brooks said he wants his veterans, particularly seniors Kenadi Rising, Grace Ellis and Jayda McNabb, to set the tempo and pace for the team.

"I think that is where we have to see a little bit more growth, on our accountability, making sure we are doing the right things at the right time on and off the court. If we do that, our younger kids will catch on what our roles and what our goals are. then we'll have a complete game."

A late basket by McNabb out the Raiders up 19-10 at the end of the first quarter and late in the second, Ellis hit a three-point play for a 30-20 advantage before Stevens led by eight at the halftime break.

Two baskets by Rising kept it an eight-point game, 38-30, going into the fourth quarter.

A steal and layup by Yankton's Ellie Karoleevitz cut the lead to 48-45 with a couple of minutes to play, but Ellis and Rising hit consecutive baskets and eighth-grader Taaliyah Porter hit a free throw and the lead was back to eight. That was enough for the Raiders to earn their first win of the season.