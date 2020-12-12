Stevens girls stop Yankton for first win

In his first weekend back after a year away as the Rapid City Stevens girls' head coach, Michael Brooks was not only thankful to be back, but thankful his players can get out on the court.
The Raiders bounced back from a tough one-point loss Friday night against Brandon Valley in their season opener, to hold off Yankton 53-49 Saturday afternoon at Carold Heier Gymnasium.
Brooks, who as an assistant boys' coach last season after three previous years as the girls' head coach, returned to his old job this season only to see his program slowed to nearly a screeching halt by the COVID-10 pandemic.
"I guess it was a personal choice by my part and me being a teacher in this district, but we did nothing this summer," he said. "Everybody else got to be together, but I thought it was best to put health first. We didn't do anything as a full team this summer, we had four open gyms and then the COVID bug hit our team. I'm just pleased that we have had 11 days together. We have a lot of growing to do, but I'm just happy we get to play basketball."
The Raiders, with a pretty even mix of returners and newcomers, jumped out to a double-digit lead int he first period on the Gazelles and maintained an 8-10 point lead for much of the game until Yankton came back in the fourth quarter to make a game of it.
Yankton pulled within three on a couple of occasions but could never get any closer as the Raiders did enough offensively and defensively to get the win.
"I love how aggressive we are being right now," Brooks said. "We have to learn the time and place and our roles a little bit, and I want that to carry on throughout the year."
Brooks said he wants his veterans, particularly seniors Kenadi Rising, Grace Ellis and Jayda McNabb, to set the tempo and pace for the team.
"I think that is where we have to see a little bit more growth, on our accountability, making sure we are doing the right things at the right time on and off the court. If we do that, our younger kids will catch on what our roles and what our goals are. then we'll have a complete game."
A late basket by McNabb out the Raiders up 19-10 at the end of the first quarter and late in the second, Ellis hit a three-point play for a 30-20 advantage before Stevens led by eight at the halftime break.
Two baskets by Rising kept it an eight-point game, 38-30, going into the fourth quarter.
A steal and layup by Yankton's Ellie Karoleevitz cut the lead to 48-45 with a couple of minutes to play, but Ellis and Rising hit consecutive baskets and eighth-grader Taaliyah Porter hit a free throw and the lead was back to eight. That was enough for the Raiders to earn their first win of the season.
"I think when we push the ball and share the ball, I think that is when we are our best on offense, and we all have the best opportunities to score," Rising said. "We got in some foul trouble, so a lot of us had to go to the bench, but we had some players step up and come in and just play, and keep the lead.'
For the second straight game Rising led the Raiders with 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field.
Brooks said Rising has to put the ball in the hole for us to be successful, but at the same time he said she has to expand that and be a leader on the team, something he is looking forward to seeing.
"With the scoring and the eyes on you, comes a time to lead your team in a positive direction," he said. "How I want to see her grow, is not only, 'Yes, I can get my own, but what am I doing for my team, how can I now take on this idea, this role, this possession.' This is the whole point of basketball and this is the whole point of life. It will be an exciting time for her to grow into that role."
Ellis finished with 11 points, with senior Kenya Merrival and Porter adding eight points each.
Karolevitz led all scorers for the Gazelles, 1-1, with 23 points and Jillian Eidsness adding 12.
Stevens returns to action Friday and Saturday at home against Huron and Mitchell.
Bucks roll early and run past Raider boys
It was another learning experience against a strong opponent for the Rapid City Stevens boys, as Yankton jumped out to a big first-quarter lead and rolled to the 66-37 win.
The Raiders showed some improvement defensively, particularly against University of Wisconsin-bound Matthew Mors, but the Bucks' quickness forced multiple turnovers in the first half that turned into points.
Mors, who scored 48 points Friday night in the win over Spearfish, had 20 points to pace the Bucks and that was more than enough. Yankton led 22-8 at the end of one quarter and 37-16 at halftime.
Stevens, which fell to Brandon Valley 76-48 Friday night, turned the ball over 24 times on Saturday.
"You try to simulate, you try to practice with that type of speed with what you are going to see defensively, and it is tough to do," Stevens head coach Chris Stoebner said. "For a handful of these guys, it is the first time they have seen pressure like that. Obviously that is something to work on because I'm sure teams are going to do the same night in and night out moving forward."
Aiden Feser finished with 11 points, most of that in the first quarter, and Jaden Kral added 10. The Bucks turned the ball over just seven times in the game. The Raiders had just 38 field goal attempts, while Yankton had 65.
"Our defense wasn't very good (Friday night), it still wasn't great today but we wanted to be better defensively," Stoebner said. "You can be really good defensively, but you have to score some points. We have to find some ways to get guys better looks, open looks, handle pressure so we can run some offense. That led to a lot of their points, those turnovers. Once we got to the half court, we did a pretty good job."
Charles Christensen led the Raiders with eight points, with Terrance Eastman and Ben Goldy scoring five points each.
With two games under their belts, Stoebner said they're going to focus on themselves to get better.
"Every team is different and this team might be the most inexperienced that I have had, but that is OK," Stoebner said. "That is part of coaching and I love teaching the game. The most important thing is to get guys to buy in and keep sticking with the process. As long as they do that and play hard, we're going to get better."
Stevens returns to action Friday and Saturday at Huron and Mitchell.
