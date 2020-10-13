Stevens girls upset by Roosevelt in semifinals

“I think we were just a little bit put down after they scored their first goal, but we kept pushing and we were trying our best, and that’s all you can do,” sophomore midfielder Trinity Reagan said. “We were pushing the half the whole time, we just couldn’t get in the goal.”

Ashlyn Kelliher scored Roosevelt’s second goal of the match two minutes into the second half by stealing a pass in the box following a short goalie kick, and lifting the ball over the goalie.

Stevens upped the tempo from there and added a striker to its front line, but were forced to take deep shots from outside the box. The Raiders had one shot off a corner blocked by Rough Rider defenders in the 44th minute, and a high shot by Annika Enevoldsen forced the Roosevelt goalkeeper to make a leaping save in the 51st minute.

Stevens had five corner kick opportunities in the second half and couldn’t punch one in until the closing seconds.

“We just tried to move players around. I think we had the best players on the field,” Usera said. “The whole second half we were there, and we made the one mistake and they capitalized on it. It could be a 1-1 game, it could be in overtime right now, but it just didn’t happen that way.”