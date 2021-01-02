Stevens girls upset Central on desperation buzzer-beater

The final basket came after the Raiders overcame a double-digit deficit at halftime, answering a Cobblers go-ahead 3-pointer in the fourth quarter with a trio of free throws in the final minute to level the contest and hauling in an offensive rebound on a missed foul shot to set up the last play.

“I was so proud of my teammates,” Delzer said. “They worked their butts off to get all those rebounds, and I was just happy that they worked around it, worked their butts off to get me in that situation. I wouldn’t be here without my teammates.”

Delzer’s bucket was just her second made field goal all night as she finished with nine points. Mcnabb led Stevens (2-3) with 13 points, earning 11 in the second half and 10 in the third quarter, and picked up 10 rebounds, while Kenadi Rising tallied a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards.

Jordon Heckert played all 32 minutes, making four 3s and scoring a game-high 17 points for Central (3-2), while McKadyn Chasing Hawk came off the bench and earned 10 points on 4 of 6 shooting, including hitting a pair from beyond the arc.