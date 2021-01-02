Stevens girls upset Central on desperation buzzer-beater

A rivalry game for the books.
With 4.8 seconds left of a tied contest, Rapid City Stevens’ Jill Delzer took an inbounds pass and released a shot several feet beyond the perimeter, which bounced off the glass and clanked off the rim for a missed attempt.
Jayda McNabb refused to let overtime suffice, however, as she grabbed the offensive rebound and flipped a pass back to Delzer while tumbling to the floor.
From inside the top of the key, Delzer let another one fly, firing over an enclosing Rapid City Central defender and holding her arms out to the side as she watched in frozen suspense her shot rattle between the front and back of the iron before eventually dropping in.
The backboard lit up red, the clock showed triple zeros and the game was over. Victory Raiders.
“I just got on my ball, got in my motion and just shot it, and right as it went up I knew it was going in,” Delzer said. “I’m just so proud of my teammates to get there.”
Stevens head coach Michael Brooks stood almost entirely motionless as the game-winner went through, letting his players sprint past him as they mobbed Delzer on their home court.
“Sometimes the ball bounces the right way,” he said afterward.
The final basket came after the Raiders overcame a double-digit deficit at halftime, answering a Cobblers go-ahead 3-pointer in the fourth quarter with a trio of free throws in the final minute to level the contest and hauling in an offensive rebound on a missed foul shot to set up the last play.
“I was so proud of my teammates,” Delzer said. “They worked their butts off to get all those rebounds, and I was just happy that they worked around it, worked their butts off to get me in that situation. I wouldn’t be here without my teammates.”
Delzer’s bucket was just her second made field goal all night as she finished with nine points. Mcnabb led Stevens (2-3) with 13 points, earning 11 in the second half and 10 in the third quarter, and picked up 10 rebounds, while Kenadi Rising tallied a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards.
Jordon Heckert played all 32 minutes, making four 3s and scoring a game-high 17 points for Central (3-2), while McKadyn Chasing Hawk came off the bench and earned 10 points on 4 of 6 shooting, including hitting a pair from beyond the arc.
“Jordon Heckert is a hell of a player and she was tearing us apart, and we had to make the adjustments to make sure that she didn’t have that opportunity,” Brooks said. “Granted, her team stepped up and hit some other big shots, but it was really our focus and our game plan to take away their best player.”
The Cobblers got out to an early 10-6 advantage after the opening frame thanks to 3-pointers from Chasing Hawk and Heckert, followed by a deep jumper made by Heckert at the buzzer. Following Heckert’s second 3, Denna Smith drilled a turnaround jump shot to give Central its largest lead of the evening up 21-10.
The Raiders responded with an 8-0 run to get back within three before they were outscored 9-1 in the waning minutes of the first half for a 30-19 deficit.
“We came into halftime and we told each other we need to have each other’s back,” Delzer said. “We’ve put in too much work this week to let this game slide by.”
After Chasing Hawk drilled a 3-pointer to open the third frame, Central strung together 12 straight points as Mcnabb came alive, hitting a perimeter jumper, completing a 3-point play and going 2-for-2 at the free-throw line to make it 33-31 lead for Stevens. Heckert then drained her fourth and final 3-pointer as the Cobblers stretched their advantage back out to six heading into the fourth quarter.
Jaden Matkins and Grace Ellis tallied their first 3s in the final frame before Rising’s bucket tied the contest at 43-43 with 1:43 remaining in regulation. Morgan Sullivan answered with her first points of the night, coming on a 3-pointer from the corner to put Central ahead with 1:10 left, then Matkins was awarded three free-throw attempts on the other end when she was fouled on her follow through from beyond the arc.
She went 2-for-3, missing the third shot to equalize, but Mcnabb secured the offensive board, went up for a go-ahead basket and was fouled on the missed attempt. She converted on the first attempt to level it at 46-46 while her second sailed left, but Rising secured another offensive rebound and Brooks called timeout with 4.8 seconds to play to construct a potential game-winning play.
It wasn’t how he drew it up, but the ball found its way in.
“Going 1-3 to start, dealing with COVID and a lot of injuries, I was just proud of how they came back from break and really fixed a lot of issues we were having internally, and got to work and found ways to challenge each other and compete in practice,” Brooks said. “And we were able to see the benefits of that in the game.”
Both squads return to action Tuesday, with Stevens traveling to Spearfish and Central hosting Douglas.