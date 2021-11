Stevens' Glynn, Central's Darrow named All-Conference

Rapid City Stevens' Uriah Glynn and Rapid City Central's Lane Darrow were among four West River student-athletes named to the Eastern South Dakota AAA Football All-Conference Team, announced Monday.

Glynn and Darrow, both seniors, were among four running backs to make the 24-player roster.

Stevens junior defensive back Corter Doney and Central junior defensive lineman Will Paepke were named to the defensive team. The pair is among only four juniors to be featured.

The full team is listed below:

Offense

Jacob Knuth, quarterback, senior, Harrisburg

Lincoln Carlson, wide receiver, senior, Harrisburg

Lane Darrow, running back, senior, RC Central

Uriah Glynn, running back, senior, RC Stevens

Jordan Johnson, running back, senior, Brandon Valley

Gavin Ross, running back, junior, Harrisburg

Andrew Bunkers, offensive line, junior, Brandon Valley

Mason Jacobson, offensive line, senior, Harrisburg

Brady Koupal, offensive line, senior, Brandon Valley

Jordan Larsen, offensive line, senior Harrisburg

Navarro Schunke, offensive line, sophomore, Brandon Valley

Defense

Jack Detert, linebacker, senior, Harrisburg

Ryan Roll, linebacker, senior, Brandon Valley

Cade Larson, linebacker, senior, Harrisburg

Carter Bahrenfuss, defensive back, senior, Harrisburg

Kyler Briest, defensive back, senior, Brandon Valley

Corter Doney, defensive back, junior RC Stevens

Noah Thompson, defensive back, senior, Brandon Valley

Christian Jepperson, defensive line, senior, Brandon Valley

Will Paepke, defensive line, junior, RC Central

Ayden Viox, defensive line, senior, Harrisburg

Owen Warren, defensive line, senior, Brandon Valley

Special Teams

Zach Brummels, kicker, senior, Brandon Valley

Bryce Soli, kicker, senior, Harrisburg

