Stevens grabs 1st win of the season with straight-sets victory over rival Central

In an early-season rivalry volleyball match between winless teams, Rapid City Stevens came out on top.

The Raiders were methodical and efficient Tuesday night, drubbing Rapid City Central 25-8, 25-12, 25-9 in their home opener at Carold Heier Gymnasium to pick up their first victory of the season

“It always feels good,” Stevens head coach Elizabeth Pendegraft said. “We worked hard on offensive plays this week and I saw them come together today, so that was good.”

Senior setter/right side Carsyn Mettler racked up 13 kills, 21 assists and a pair of aces for the Raiders (1-2), while Macey Wathen tallied seven kills, a dozen digs and two aces. Alexa Morin-Baxter notched seven kills and two aces, and Sydney Wathen added 10 digs.

“Offense, honestly. We worked on that all week and it really paid off,” Mettler said. “It really hypes us up as a team and will definitely help us when we play games in the future.”

Teila Jiron earned three kills and an ace for the Cobblers (0-3), while Leah Richardt and Caylea Schartz each tallied two kills.

“The matches we’ve already had, we’ve had some really good games where we just needed the pieces to come together,” Pendegraft said. “But here it was a little bit slower pace, so we could work on some of the stuff we did in practice. We’re just going to get better at it.”

Stevens used a 7-0 run early in the opening set, fueled by two aces from Morin-Baxter, to build a 10-2 lead. Later in the set, up 16-8, Sydney Wathen served up a pair of aces as the Raiders strung together nine straight points to take the first set.

After a fairly quiet opening set for Mettler at the net, just one kill, she heated up and slammed down a trio of kills and threw in an ace as Stevens grabbed 16 of the first 19 points in the second set. They rode that wave to a 20-5 advantage, aided by two kills from Macey Wathen, before the Cobblers went on their best run of the night, a 4-0 stretch where Schartz earned a kill through a block attempt and Katelyn Haumschild poured in an ace.

Central won seven of the final 12 points of the middle set, including saving two set points with the help of an ace from Leila Roybal, but the deficit proved too much as a service error gave Stevens a two-sets-to-none advantage.

The Raiders seized the first six points of the third set and started pulling away with the match, roaring out to a 17-5 lead on a 6-0 run that was capped off with back-to-back kills from Claire Fierro. A 5-0 run helped them earn their first match point at 24-8, and after a violation kept the match going a bit longer, they converted their second on a Mettler spike.

“Setting up her offense, she’s just getting stronger and stronger and stronger at it,” Pendegraft said of Mettler. “Then at the end she showed us that she wanted to hit.”

Stevens and Central both head to Wyoming this weekend for a tournament in Gillette.