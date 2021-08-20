Stevens graduate assigned to United Nations unit in South Korea

Joshua Brush is on his way to South Korea, where he’ll spend a year as part of the United Nations Command Honor Guard Company.
Joshua, a Rapid City Stevens High School graduate, is the son of Bill and Josie Brush of Rapid City. Joshua flew to Osan Air Base in South Korea early Thursday to begin his new assignment. He enlisted in the Army in 2017 and was stationed at Fort Irwin in Southern California where he was part of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment. His current rank is specialist.
“Being in the Honor Guard is a very honored position,” Bill said. “Joshua was recommended by his command group at Fort Irwin. If you’re chosen for something like that, it means you’re really an exceptional soldier. It is really unique.”
The United Nations Command Honor Guard Company was created by General Douglas MacArthur during the final days of World War II. The company’s primary mission was to provide security and protect the general and his staff.
Now, the company’s mission is to provide security to the commander, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea. Additionally, the United Nations Command Honor Guard Company provides ceremonial guards of honor and guards to visiting dignitaries to the United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea. The Honor Guard Company is made up of soldiers from the United States, South Korea, Thailand and Philippines.
“It’s evolved into a very prestigious, very exclusive group of soldiers,” Bill said. “It’s a very tough unit because even though they’re not in a combat organization, they have a difficult regime when it comes to physical training.”
Bill and his son share a unique military bond. Both served in the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment. When Bill was active duty military and serving with the Regiment in 1963-1964, the unit was located in Germany and was responsible for securing the border between Germany and Czechoslovakia.
Joshua's yearlong assignment in South Korea will be something of a homecoming. While he was growing up, Joshua, Bill and Josie lived in Seoul where Bill worked for 12 years in human resources civilian personnel management and resource management.
Bill said he is the first person in his family to serve in the military, and he’s proud his son followed in his footsteps.
“Everything Joshua does, he succeeds at everything he tries. He’s one of those fortunate people who doesn’t fail at anything I know about,” Bill said.