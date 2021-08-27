Stevens hangs tough in loss to Brandon Valley, shows promise on defense

The Lynx (1-0) collected 126 rushing yards, headlined by Jordan Johnson and Delvoun Spears-White, who picked up 60 and 57 yards on the ground, respectively. Lucas Slack completed 9 of 16 passes for 114 yards and threw one touchdown.

Slack’s lone touchdown came on his squad’s opening drive after Stevens’ first possession resulted in a three-and-out. He connected with Noah Thompson on a 32-yard pass to get Brandon Valley on the board early.

The Raiders went three-and-out again on their second drive, with Jenson getting sacked on third down, but they forced a turnover-on-downs when Luke Chiolis stopped Johnson 2 yards shy of a first down at the opposing 26-yard line.

Stevens once more punted following three unsuccessful plays on offense, and Brandon Valley answered with a 12-play 57-yard drive that ended with a 3-yard touchdown run from Johnson to make it 14-0 less than a minute into the second quarter.

Jenson started to make inroads with the offense on the Raiders’ next possession, rolling out on third-and-four and finding Scott for his inaugural first down of the game. Stevens was soon forced to punt, however, and did so twice more in the first half, but held the Lynx to a punt and forced a turnover-on-down after a Slack pass attempt landed incomplete.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}