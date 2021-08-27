Stevens hangs tough in loss to Brandon Valley, shows promise on defense

The Rapid City Stevens football team surrendered its fewest points in a game in nearly two years, and it came against the defending state champions no less.
While they struggled offensively, the Raiders’ defense held No. 2 Brandon Valley to two touchdowns in their season-opener Friday, keeping them scoreless for the final 33 minutes of the contest and holding them to 50% on third down in a 14-0 loss at O’Harra Stadium.
“That’s a great football team over there, great coaching staff in Brandon Valley,” Stevens head coach Michael Scott said. “We’re talking about the state champs from a year ago, and for us to play them in our season-opener and only lose 14-0, that’s a good sign.”
Running back Uriah Glynn was stifled in the backfield, ending with 17 yards on eight carries, so the Raiders (0-1) went to the air for the majority of their offense, passing the ball on 61% of their plays after their first three drives stalled. Quarterback Jed Jenson went 16 of 24 for 144 yards, while Julian Scott caught six passes for 24 yards and Easton Ogle earned 82 yards on five receptions.
“They were blitzing us quite a bit, so we decided to spread them out and just go quick, and that’s what we tried to do,” said Scott, who called many plays out of the empty set formation. “We probably have one of the top running backs in the state, and when we can’t get him the ball it doesn’t help us.”
The Lynx (1-0) collected 126 rushing yards, headlined by Jordan Johnson and Delvoun Spears-White, who picked up 60 and 57 yards on the ground, respectively. Lucas Slack completed 9 of 16 passes for 114 yards and threw one touchdown.
Slack’s lone touchdown came on his squad’s opening drive after Stevens’ first possession resulted in a three-and-out. He connected with Noah Thompson on a 32-yard pass to get Brandon Valley on the board early.
The Raiders went three-and-out again on their second drive, with Jenson getting sacked on third down, but they forced a turnover-on-downs when Luke Chiolis stopped Johnson 2 yards shy of a first down at the opposing 26-yard line.
Stevens once more punted following three unsuccessful plays on offense, and Brandon Valley answered with a 12-play 57-yard drive that ended with a 3-yard touchdown run from Johnson to make it 14-0 less than a minute into the second quarter.
Jenson started to make inroads with the offense on the Raiders’ next possession, rolling out on third-and-four and finding Scott for his inaugural first down of the game. Stevens was soon forced to punt, however, and did so twice more in the first half, but held the Lynx to a punt and forced a turnover-on-down after a Slack pass attempt landed incomplete.
The Raiders advanced to within inches of a score in their first drive of the second half after forcing a Lynx punt on a possession that began with a Tate Crosswait sack. Jenson was methodical with the ball, going 5-for-5 and earning a first-and-goal at the 1 following a pair of fourth down conversions on a drive that started at his own 39.
Stevens was halted, however, picking up -5 yards among four plays as Brandon Valley made the goal line stand.
A second opportunity to score came in the fourth quarter when the Lynx punt returner muffed a kick and the Raiders kept their offense on the field at the 39. A 34-yard pass from Jenson to Ogle down the sideline on third down brought up first-and-goal from the 4, but holding and delay-of-game penalties pushed the line of scrimmage back to the 33. A desperation heave from Jenson to Kadin Nelson was hauled in, but the throw was well-short of the goal line.
“I’m not saying my players can’t execute, but as a coach I can only call (the plays). I think we as a unit offensively have to find ways to be successful in those situations,” Scott said. “Those goal line stands, hat’s off to (Brandon Valley), but we should’ve been able to punch that in. We score there and potentially it’s a different ballgame.”
The Lynx, with 7:17 remaining in regulation, drained the clock from there, executing a 15-play, 83-yard drive that included six first downs to finish off the victory.
“We’re heavily loaded with seniors, and they’re a tough bunch. They’re a tough group of young men,” Scott said of his defense. “They work hard each and every day in practice, and they live for moments like this. They fought hard and they gave us the opportunities that we needed.”
Stevens hosts Sioux Falls Roosevelt next Saturday.
