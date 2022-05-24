Steven's High School recognizes musical seniors college commitments for the first time

Signing ceremonies, or commitment events, are a long-standing tradition for athletes who continue their athletic careers in college. Until Monday, the same couldn’t be said for student musicians in the area.

Rapid City Stevens High School changed that with a commitment event on Monday at the Milo Winter Auditorium recognizing 26 graduating student musicians who have committed to bring their musical talents with them to universities across the nation.

The high school and its music department honored students involved in band, chorus and orchestra as they prepare to move on to their college careers. According to Stevens, their records show Monday was the first time in history that the school formally recognized and celebrated graduating seniors that plan to continue their music at a collegiate level.

George Ragoo, the band director at Stevens, opened up the event with a statement recognizing the students.

“We have students going to some of the most prestigious music programs not only in South Dakota, but across the country, as we have for years and years,” Ragoo said. “It’s wonderful to recognize them taking it to that next level, just like the athletes have been recognized for years.”

Jared Vasquez, activities director at Stevens, read the names of the 26 students recognized at the event.

“We’re gonna recognize these kids, these student artists for their hard work,” Vasquez said. “Some of them may not be continuing to study in music, but they certainly have committed to pursuing music in some form, be it performing at a school or supplementing their experience somehow.”

According the Vasquez, the school hopes to expand commitment events like the one on Monday to other departments, such as dramatic arts and visual arts.

Band students

Hayden Bentz committed to pursue band at South Dakota State University and plans to study human biology and business economics.

Sophia Bernhard committed to pursue band at Augustana University and plans to study biology.

Sam Blackett committed to pursue band at the University of Nevada Las Vegas and plans to study journalism and music.

Dylan Blair committed to pursue band at Northern State University, studying music education.

Nathan Davis committed to pursue band at University of North Texas and will study music composition.

Brady Dressler committed to pursue band at Northern State University and plans to study music.

Rae Hanzlik committed to pursue band at Black Hills State University and plans to study art and design.

Connor Knigge committed to pursue band at Northern State University with plans to study music performance.

Ethan Palmreuter committed to pursue band at University of Nebraska — Lincoln with plans to study music education.

David Robbins committed to pursue band at the South Dakota Mines with plans to study mechanical engineering and aerospace engineering.

Kristoffer Short committed to pursue band at Wichita State University and plans to study music education.

Maddie Sliper committed to pursue band at Augustana University and will pursue multimedia entrepreneurship.

Tae Swanson committed to pursue band at the University of South Dakota with plans to study biochemistry and music performance.

Nick Tilles committed to pursue band at the University of South Dakota and plans to study biochemistry and music.

Jordan Seidel, assistant band director, addressed band students after the reading of their names.

“Not everybody continues music through school just on a personal level, but I think it’s very special that you’re making this choice to continue your goals in music and everything else,” Seidel said. “Along with the choir and orchestra students, it’s been a pleasure to see you all grow the past four years, so thank you. We appreciate it. We’ll miss you, but time to move on.”

Chorus students

Kaci Kirchenman committed to chorus at University of South Dakota and plans to study education.

Deirdre Martin committed to chorus at the University of Northern Colorado Greeley with plans to study musical theater.

Ella Monroe committed to chorus at University of South Dakota and plans to study elementary education.

Emma Thurness committed to chorus at Warburg College and plans to study forensic science.

Noah Westergaard committed to pursue chorus at Black Hills State University and plans to study graphic design and mass communications.

Chorus Director Ann Deckert said she’s very proud of students who are committing to continue their musical studies.

“They’ve really made a huge contribution to the choir program here, and we’re going to really miss them. We look forward to see their continued growth and hope to have them come back and visit and tell us how, hopefully, how Stevens was a part of the formative years of their music experience,” Deckert said.

Orchestra students

Morgan Boll committed to orchestra at the University of South Dakota and plans to study music and business.

Levi Bushing committed to orchestra at the University of Nebraska — Lincoln and plans to study mechanical engineering.

Chloe Van Heuveln committed to orchestra at South Dakota State University and plans to study biology.

Carter Schmitz committed to orchestra at Augustana University and plans to study physics and mechanical engineering.

The orchestra students were unable to attend the event, but Vasquez read their names to recognize them and their efforts.

The student perspective

Rae Hanzlik, who committed to pursue band at Black Hills State University and plans to study arts and design, said she’s glad to see the sports and music world come together and notice their similarities.

“I think we were all pretty stoked to just get recognized for what we’re for the future,” Hanzlik said.

Hanzlik’s classmate, Tae Swanson, will attend the University of South Dakota and pursue band, and she plans to double major in biochemistry and music performance.

“I plan to go to medical school after this, so that (biochemistry) goes with my career, but I really have developed a love for music, especially the academic side of it. I’m also excited to just do music to do what I really, really love and have the ability to learn more about it,” Swanson said.

Swanson said she’s glad her classmates were recognized by the school, and she’s excited to see similar events in the future.

“I think it was really surprising how many of them are going to do a degree in music,” Swanson said. “That’s very exciting.”

Ethan Palmreuter is one of those students who plans to study his passion. Palmreuter will major in music education at the University of Nebraska Lincoln. He said his experience as a student in the music department at Stevens was “wonderful” and “inclusive.”

“It’s a really great community here,” Palmreuter said. “It’s really a great way to make friends . . . We have a great, great, great music program here. It’s great to finally get some recognition for the people who have put in so much work and really made quite a name for Stevens.”

To the critics who have told him that music education is a ridiculous amount of work, Palmreuter said he can’t imagine himself doing anything else.

“I really want to make music a part of my life forever, turn it into a career” Palmreuter said.

