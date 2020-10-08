 Skip to main content
Stevens in second place heading into final day of state tennis
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

  Updated
Tennis Tournament

Anna Mueller of Rapid City Stevens returns the ball during a singles match against Sadie Moran of Watertown during the Class AA Girls Tennis State Tournament on Thursday at Sioux Park.

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

After taking the opening set of her quarterfinal match in smooth fashion Thursday morning, Rapid City Stevens’ Anna Mueller let tiredness creep in, and found herself one game away from a third-set, 10-point tiebreaker.

But through discussions with head coach Jason Olson, the sophomore regrouped, minimized her errors and rattled off five straight games to take the match in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5, over Watertown’s Sadie Moran and book a spot in the semifinals of the third singles flight at the Class AA Girls Tennis State Tournament at Sioux Park.

The No. 2 seed will face No. 3 Addy Jackson of Brandon Valley in the next round.   

“I just had to get my head back in it and talk to my coach a little bit about playing better. He was very direct with me, so I just had to get my head back in the match, have fun instead of freaking out,” Mueller said. “I knew that if I kept the ball in play, then she would eventually mess up, so I just kept the ball in play, hit everything back and she ended up making more errors than me, and that’s the way it went.” 

Mueller was joined by five other teammates who all reached the semifinals of their respective draws and two doubles teams that advanced to the championship, putting the Raiders in second place and 20 points behind Sioux Falls Lincoln heading into the final day of the tournament.

Ali Scott, the No. 3 seed in the fourth flight, earned an early break against Harrisburg’s Grace Starr and then traded service holds for a 5-4 lead. She quickly went down 0-30, but strung together three straight points and finished the set with an unreturned serve. 

Tennis Tournament

Ali Scott of Rapid City Stevens fires a backhand during the Class AA Girls Tennis State Tournament on Thursday at Sioux Park.

She then blanked her opponent 6-0 in the second to secure the victory, and will play No. 2 Sydney Breit of O’Gorman in the semifinals.

“I just told myself to restart, that I’m up 5-4, it’s all good and just to get my serve in,” Scott said of the first set. “I think I just really clicked in (after that). She started making more errors and I started making less, so I was able to bounce off of that.”  

Competing in the top flight, No. 2 Vanessa Wittenberg was broken trying to serve out the first set up 5-2, but immediately responded by breaking Emma Rangel’s serve at love and didn’t drop another game en route to a 6-3, 6-0 win over the Harrisburg player.

Tennis Tournament

Vanessa Wittenberg of Rapid City Stevens returns the ball during the Class AA Girls Tennis State Tournament on Thursday at Sioux Park.

She’ll meet No. 3 Avery Summers of Sioux Falls Roosevelt in the semis. 

“A lot of nerves were gotten out of the way, with it being my senior year, and it just helped get everything rolling,” Wittenberg said of the victory. “I just made sure I took deep breaths, and I just tried to focus on each point itself instead of trying to look at the bigger picture.” 

Abby Sherrill, the No. 2 seed in the fourth flight, beat Aberdeen Central Livia Douglas 6-2, 6-2 and will play No. 3 Avery Blackman of Sioux Falls Lincoln, and Peyton Ogle, the No. 4 seed in the sixth flight, defeated Jocelyn Orr of Aberdeen Central 7-5, 6-4 and will face top-seeded Charlotte Craford of Sioux Falls Lincoln.  

Flight No. 5’s top seed, Julia Wiedmeier, breezed past St.Thomas More’s Alysa Denholm 6-0, 6-2 to round out Stevens’ singles performances. Wiedmeier’s next opponent is O’Gorman’s CeCe Bender.

In doubles, Wittenberg and Scott teamed up as the No. 2 seed in the first flight and edged Danica Hubers and Avery Summers of Sioux Falls Roosevelt 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 to clinch a championship match against top-seeded Johana Brower and Ava Leonard.

Weidemeier and Emma Thurness served as the No. 2 seed in the third flight and defeated the Watertown duo of Grace Ortmeier and Leyla Meester 6-0, 6-2 to set up a finals meeting with Bergen Quello and Charlotte Crawford. 

Sherill and Ogle, the No. 6 seeds in the second flight, upset No. 3 Carly Comstock and Emily Ringgenberg 3-6, 6-3, 10-5 in the opening round before falling in straight sets in the semifinals. They’ll get a chance to add points for the Raiders in their third place match against Harrisburg’s Grace Starr and Eloise Geraets. 

ST. THOMAS MORE

A trio of Cavaliers earned their squad a handful of points in singles play Thursday. 

Tennis Tournament

Athena Franciliso of St. Thomas More returns the ball during the Class AA Girls Tennis State Tournament on Thursday at Sioux Park.

Kaitlyn Schmahl, the No. 8 seed in the fourth flight, beat Lauren Betsworth of Sioux Falls Roosevelt 7-5, 6-2 before falling in the quarterfinals, Alysa Denholm, the No. 9 seed in the fifth flight, got past Sioux Falls Roosevelt’s Emily Riedmann 6-4, 1-6, 10-8 in Round 1 before losing in the quarters and the sixth flight’s No. 8 seed, Sarah Barton, knocked out Allie Weber of Sioux Falls Roosevelt 6-3, 6-2 in the first round before losing in the next round. 

Denholm and Barton also scored a victory as the No. 8 seed in the third doubles flight, beating Sioux Falls Roosevelt 6-1, 7-5.

STM’s 48.5 points from Day 1 put them in 10th place out of 12 schools.

State AA Girls Tennis

Parkview, Sioux Park

SINGLES

FLIGHT 1

Round 1

9-Ellie Zink (WAT) def. 8-Emily Ringgenberg (ABC), 6-4, 6-4

5-Katelyn Nesheim (SFW) def. 12-Skylor Ness (BRO), 6-1, 6-2

6-Bella Schultz (BRV) def. 11-Katelyn Denholm (STM), 6-4, 6-2

7-Emma Rangel (HAR) def. 10-Harper Keim (RCC), 6-2, 4-6, 10-3

Quarterfinals

1-Johana Brower (SFL) def. 9-Ellie Zink (WAT), 6-1, 6-1

4-Maya Jamous (OGO) def. 5-Katelyn Nesheim (SFW), 7-5, 6-4

3-Avery Summers (SFR) def. 6-Bella Schultz (BRV), 7-6(2), 6-4

2-Vanessa Wittenberg (RCS) def. 7-Emma Rangel (HAR), 6-3, 6-0

Semifinals (Friday)

1-Johana Brower (SFL) vs. 4-Maya Jamous (OGO)

2-Vanessa Wittenberg (RCS) vs. 3-Avery Summers (SFR)

FLIGHT 2

Round 1

8-Megan Thone (ABC) def. 9-Sophia Meyer (STM), 6-3, 6-3

5-Josie Heyn (WAT) def. 12-Arianna Doty (RCC), 6-1, 6-0

6-Grace Starr (HAR) def. 11-Lynn Foster (BRO), 6-1, 6-1

7-Taylor Olson (SFW) def. 10-Danica Hubers (SFR), 6-1, 4-6, 10-5

Quarterfinals

1-Ava Leonard (SFL) def. 8-Megan Thone (ABC), 6-0, 6-0

4-Michaela Jerke (BRV) def. 5-Josie Heyn (WAT), 6-1, 6-4

3-Alastrina Scott (RCS) def. 6-Grace Starr (HAR), 6-4, 6-0

2-Sydney Breit (OGO) def. 7-Taylor Olson (SFW), 6-2, 6-4

Semifinals (Friday)

1-Ava Leonard (SFL) vs. 4-Michaela Jerke (BRV)

2-Sydney Breit (OGO) vs. 3-Alastrina Scott (RCS)

FLIGHT 3

Round 1

9-Kaylee Updegraff (SFR) def. 8-Athena Franciliso (STM), 6-4, 4-6, 10-7

5-Carly Comstock (ABC) def. 12-Kiana Johnson (RCC), 6-0, 6-0

6-Ashlyn Garry (OGO) def. 11-Tristina Ting (BRO), 6-0, 6-0

7-Sadie Moran (WAT) def. 10-Olivia Rydson (SFW), 6-1, 6-2

Quarterfinals

1-Elle Dobbs (SFL) def. 9-Kaylee Updegraff (SFR), 6-0, 6-0

4-Emily Hanson (HAR) def. 5-Carly Comstock (ABC), 5-7, 6-0, 10-6

3-Addy Jackson (BRV) def. 6-Ashlyn Garry (OGO), 6-3, 6-1

2-Anna Mueller (RCS) def. 7-Sadie Moran (WAT), 6-3, 7-5

Semifinals (Friday)

1-Elle Dobbs (SFL) vs. 4-Emily Hanson (HAR)

2-Anna Mueller (RCS) vs. 3-Addy Jackson (BRV)

FLIGHT 4

Round 1

8-Kaitlyn Schmahl (STM) def. 9-Lauren Betsworth (SFR), 7-5, 6-1

5-Marie Pelletier (BRV) def. 12-Mehrezat Abbas (RCC), 6-0, 6-0

6-Maddie Grabow (HAR) def. 11-Paige Foster (BRO), 6-1, 6-0

7-Livia Douglas (ABC) def. 10-Abbie Mayer (SFW), 6-3, 6-4

Quarterfinals

1-Josie Smith (OGO) def. 8-Kaitlyn Schmahl (STM), 6-2, 6-1

5-Marie Pelletier (BRV) def. 4-Allison Rokusek (WAT), 6-2, 6-1

3-Avery Blackman (SFL) def. 6-Maddie Grabow (HAR), 6-3, 6-0

2-Abby Sherrill (RCS) def. 7-Livia Douglas (ABC), 6-3, 6-2

Semifinals (Friday)

1-Josie Smith (OGO) vs. 5-Marie Pelletier (BRV)

2-Abby Sherrill (RCS) vs. 3-Avery Blackman (SFL)

FLIGHT 5

Round 1

9-Alysa Denholm (STM) def. 8-Emily Riedemann (SFR), 6-4, 1-6, 10-8

5-CeCe Bender (OGO) def. 12-Brea Tonsager (BRO), 6-0, 6-0

6-Grace Ortmeier (WAT) def. 11-Ella Miller (RCC), 6-0, 6-4

7-Kenzie Polasky (BRV) def. 10-Emma Reck (SFW), 6-2, 6-1

Quarterfinals

1-Julia Wiedmeier (RCS) def. 9-Alysa Denholm (STM), 6-0, 6-2

5-CeCe Bender (OGO) def. 4-Alice Vogel (ABC), 6-1, 6-2

3-Eloise Geraets (HAR) def. 6-Grace Ortmeier (WAT), 6-3, 6-4

2-Bergen Quello (SFL) def. 7-Kenzie Polasky (BRV), 6-2, 6-2

Semifinals (Friday)

1-Julia Wiedmeier (RCS) vs. 5-CeCe Bender (OGO)

2-Bergen Quello (SFL) vs. 3-Eloise Geraets (HAR)

FLIGHT 6

Round 1

8-Sarah Barton (STM) def. 9-Allie Weber (SFR), 6-3, 6-2

5-Jocelyn Orr (ABC) def. 12-Abby McNaboe (RCC), Not provided

6-Adriauna Alexander (BRV) def. 11-Heather Rudd (BRO), 6-1, 6-0

7-Jaida Young (WAT) def. 10-Sydney Sieler (SFW), 6-0, 6-2

Quarterfinals

1-Charlotte Crawford (SFL) def. 8-Sarah Barton (STM), 6-0, 6-1

4-Peyton Ogle (RCS) def. 5-Jocelyn Orr (ABC), 7-5, 6-4

3-Maddie Eisenbeisz (HAR) def. 6-Adriauna Alexander (BRV), 6-3, 6-4

7-Jaida Young (WAT) def. 2-Grace Abdallah (OGO), 6-0, 6-3

Semifinals (Friday)

1-Charlotte Crawford (SFL) vs. 4-Peyton Ogle (RCS)

3-Maddie Eisenbeisz (HAR) vs. 7-Jaida Young (WAT)

DOUBLES

FLIGHT 1

Round 1

8-S. Moran/E. Zink (WAT) def. 9-M. Thone/A. Vogel (ABC), 1-6, 7-5, 10-7

5-B. Schultz/A. Jackson (BRV) def. 12-S. Ness/T. Ting (BRO), 6-3, 6-2

6-M. Jamous/J. Smith (OGO) def. 11-H. Keim/M. Abbas (RCC), 6-0, 6-1

7-T. Olson/K. Nesheim (SFW) def. 10-Ka. Denholm/S. Meyer (STM), 6-1, 6-4

Quarterfinals

1-J. Brower/A. Leonard (SFL) def. 8-WAT, 6-1, 6-1

4-E. Rangel/E. Hanson (HAR) def. 5-BRV, 2-6, 6-2, 11-9

3-A. Summers/D. Hubers (SFR) def. 6-OGO, 6-4, 6-4

2-V. Wittenberg/A. Scott (RCS) def. 7-SFW, 6-3, 6-3

Semifinals

1-SFL def. 4-HAR, 7-5, 6-0

2-RCS def. 3-SFR, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

Placement matches (Friday)

1st: 1-SFL vs. 2-RCS

3rd: 3-SFR vs. 4-HAR

5th: TBD

FLIGHT 2

Round 1

9-A. Mayer/O. Rydson (SFW) def. 8-At. Franciliso/K. Schmahl (STM), 6-3, 6-4

5-G. Starr/E. Geraets (HAR) def. 12-L. Foster/P. Foster (BRO), 6-0, 6-1

6-A. Sherrill/P. Ogle (RCS) def. 11-E. Miller/A. Doty (RCC), 6-1, 6-0

7-M. Jerke/M. Pelletier (BRV) def. 10-K. Updegraff/L. Betsworth (SFR), 6-1, 6-0

Quarterfinals

1-E. Dobbs/A. Blackman (SFL) def. 9-SFW, 6-1, 6-1

5-HAR def. 4-J. Young/J. Heyn (WAT), 6-3, 6-1

6-RCS def. 3-C. Comstock/E. Ringgenberg (ABC), 3-6, 6-3, 10-5

2-S. Breit/A. Garry (OGO) def. 7-BRV, 7-5, 7-5

Semifinals

1-SFL def. 5-HAR, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2

2-OGO def. 6-RCS, 6-3, 6-2

Placement matches (Friday)

1st: 1-SFL vs. 2-OGO

3rd: 5-HAR vs. 6-RCS

5th: TBD

FLIGHT 3

Round 1

9-A. Denholm/S. Barton (STM) def. 8-E. Riedemann/A. Weber (SFR), 6-1, 7-5

5-L. Douglas/J. Orr (ABC) def. 12-A. McNaboe/K. Johnson (RCC), 6-1, 6-3

6-A. Alexander/K. Polasky (BRV) def. 11-B. Tonsager/H. Rudd (BRO), 6-2, 6-0

7-G. Ortmeier/L. Meester (WAT) def. 10-E. Reck/K. Baltz (SFW), 6-1, 6-1

Quarterfinals

1-P. Miller/M. Grabow (HAR) def. 9-STM, 6-2, 6-0

4-B. Quello/C. Crawford (SFL) def. 5-ABC, 7-6(5), 6-4

3-G. Abdallah/E. Thie (OGO) def. 6-BRV, 6-2, 6-2

2-J. Wiedmeier/E. Thurness (RCS) def. 7-WAT, 6-0, 6-2

Semifinals

4-SFL def. 1-HAR, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2

2-RCS def. 3-OGO, 6-3, 6-4

Placement matches (Friday)

1st: 2-RCS vs. 4-SFL

3rd: 1-HAR vs. 3-OGO

5th: TBD

