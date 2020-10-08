Stevens in second place heading into final day of state tennis

Ali Scott, the No. 3 seed in the fourth flight, earned an early break against Harrisburg’s Grace Starr and then traded service holds for a 5-4 lead. She quickly went down 0-30, but strung together three straight points and finished the set with an unreturned serve.

She then blanked her opponent 6-0 in the second to secure the victory, and will play No. 2 Sydney Breit of O’Gorman in the semifinals.

“I just told myself to restart, that I’m up 5-4, it’s all good and just to get my serve in,” Scott said of the first set. “I think I just really clicked in (after that). She started making more errors and I started making less, so I was able to bounce off of that.”

Competing in the top flight, No. 2 Vanessa Wittenberg was broken trying to serve out the first set up 5-2, but immediately responded by breaking Emma Rangel’s serve at love and didn’t drop another game en route to a 6-3, 6-0 win over the Harrisburg player.

She’ll meet No. 3 Avery Summers of Sioux Falls Roosevelt in the semis.