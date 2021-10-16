Stevens inconsistent in 4-set loss to Brandon Valley

“We can’t use that as an excuse, we should have been ready to go,” Pendegraft said. “We were just discombobulated. We are out for a snow day and the next day we had early practices, we weren’t allowed in the gym so we were off for two days.

“We’re just waiting for next week, we have to two really big games for us, and that is what is going to be our focus.”

After losing three-lopsided sets to second ranked-ranked O’Gorman Friday night, it wasn’t a god start for the Raiders Saturday, as Brandon Valley, 19-7, led much of the first set — and big at times — 16-6 and 20-11 before the Raiders found a spark.

Stevens used a 7-1 run on two kills and two blocks by senior middle hitter Tiffany Fuhrmann. Senior Grace Bybee and Fuhrmann combined on a block to tie the match at 23-23, but the Lynx got a block by Kazi Ellingson after a long rally and a kill by Liz Kopp after a bad pass attempt by the Raiders.

The Raiders appeared to feed off of the momentum of the first match and stayed even with the Lynx for the first half of the second set. A kill by senior Jayda McNabb and a mistake by Brandon Valley tied the match at 12-12.