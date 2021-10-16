Stevens inconsistent in 4-set loss to Brandon Valley

The Rapid City Stevens volleyball team has been up and down this season, its 13-13 overall record likely speaks of such with signs of good play hampered by inconsistent play.
That has was also the case Saturday afternoon at Carrold Heier Gymnasium against Brandon Valley, as the Lynx gained a four-set win, 25-23, 25-17, 23-25 and 25-15.
The Raiders rallied from nine points down to tie the first set, only to quickly give up the win, and it was tied at 12-12 in the second before they fell flat. Stevens then rallied and won a close third set before never being in set four.
Saturday was a bit of a roller coaster that head coach Elizabeth Pendegraft said they continue on.
“I talked to them at the end of the game in the locker room, kind of what’s up with the up and down?” she said. “I think it is just a self-confidence thing. This is a really unique team in the fact that all really do love each other and get along. You don’t have one person who is out of the group. It is just a confidence thing. It’s up and down. We really try to work on resets and build that up.”
It was a tough week getting ready for the weekend series against Sioux Falls O’Gorman and Brandon Valley. The mid-week snowstorm canceled school Wednesday and the team basically missed two days of practice.
“We can’t use that as an excuse, we should have been ready to go,” Pendegraft said. “We were just discombobulated. We are out for a snow day and the next day we had early practices, we weren’t allowed in the gym so we were off for two days.
“We’re just waiting for next week, we have to two really big games for us, and that is what is going to be our focus.”
After losing three-lopsided sets to second ranked-ranked O’Gorman Friday night, it wasn’t a god start for the Raiders Saturday, as Brandon Valley, 19-7, led much of the first set — and big at times — 16-6 and 20-11 before the Raiders found a spark.
Stevens used a 7-1 run on two kills and two blocks by senior middle hitter Tiffany Fuhrmann. Senior Grace Bybee and Fuhrmann combined on a block to tie the match at 23-23, but the Lynx got a block by Kazi Ellingson after a long rally and a kill by Liz Kopp after a bad pass attempt by the Raiders.
The Raiders appeared to feed off of the momentum of the first match and stayed even with the Lynx for the first half of the second set. A kill by senior Jayda McNabb and a mistake by Brandon Valley tied the match at 12-12.
But after McNabb tipped the ball over for a point to keep it close, down 14-13, all of the sudden it wasn’t close as the Lynx used a 5-0 run, mostly on Stevens mistakes. That was enough for Brandon Valley to cruise to the win and a 2-0 lead.
The third set was tight all of the way through, with Stevens leading 15-12 on a push kill by senior outside hitter Jadeyn Holzer, only to see Brandon Valley go on a 5-1 run to regain the lead at 17-16.
Stevens rallied with three straight points and the set remained back-and-forth until the end. Tied at 22-22, the Raiders got as big kill by junior setter Carsyn Mettler after several strong saves on defense, a serving ace by senior outside hitter SaeAuna Reynolds, and a solo block by McNabb to end the set on top.
Despite the momentum after the third-set win, it didn’t carry over as Brandon Valley dominated from the start to finish, leading by 11 (17-6) and never looking back.
“Sometimes we are really clicking on our serve receive, but we can’t run our offense if our serve receive isn’t there. It is there and all of the sudden it is not there. It is just the consistency factor,” Pendegraft said. “We have good hitters and we have good blockers. We have strong people in all of the positions, but when your serve receive isn’t clicking, we can’t utilize any of those things."
The Raiders went into the day sitting in 13th place in the state power rankings and will be at Huron (10th) and Mitchell (9th) next weekend.
It’s an important weekend for the Raiders, Pendegraft said.
“We are really hoping to come out strong next weekend against Mitchell and Huron, because they are up in the class points and they will help us with our ranking,” she said. “We want to get a home game for the postseason and this is going to be our best bet. Next week will be a really hard push for us.”