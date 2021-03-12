Stevens knocks off Brandon Valley in AA semifinals

A night after Rapid City Stevens garnered some payback on day one of the 2021 Girls Class AA basketball tournament — snapping a two-game losing streak against Harrisburg in tournament opening round play.
The Raiders avenged another setback in Friday’s semifinal contest defeating a Brandon Valley squad that has defeated the Raiders in the first game of the season.
That, and whole lot more.
With the impressive 51-45 win over Brandon Valley at the Sanford Pentagon, the Raiders earned a coveted spot in Saturday night’s Class AA Girls championship game. It's a shot at the school’s first ever girls' state basketball title.
The win didn’t come without challenges. Down 28-24 at halftime after squandering a second quarter lead, Stevens needed a new dynamic to coax momentum Raider way once more.
Stevens head coach Michael Brooks had the answer, a suffocating full court press that changed the entire complexion of the basketball game as Stevens drew even at 31 all and then forced a bevy of Brandon Valley turnovers — a considerable portion of the 20 Lynx turnovers in the contest — and went on a 10-2 run to grab a 41-33 lead heading into the final quarter.
“I thought we did a really great job of getting them in the corners and then walling up and making it tough for them to make a pass,” the Raider coach said. “We got what we needed out of it. We kept the tempo in our favor, got some easy turnovers and some easy buckets which we needed since their defense was so good, and we had to find a way to get some easy buckets since we didn’t shoot very well in the second half.”
A 9/21 effort from the field in the second half might belie that fact though the majority of the buckets came off layups or work in the paint.
“It’s fun to watch them suffocate people and to rotate and it’s just cool to see them play as one,” Brooks said. “Everybody has to be on the same page and act as one unit and it’s been fun to watch us do that in the last two games.”
Junior Bailee Sobczak did the yeoman’s work in the paint tallying most of her 13 game points in the decisive second half.
“With our team it is not about a particular person it’s all about team,” Sobczak said. “And so, when I had those passes from Jayda Mcnabb down in the post, it wasn’t that the play was designed for me, it was just that I was open and Jayda does a phenomenal job of getting the ball to where it needs to go.”
Mcnabb, who came out on fire scoring on the opening tip adding four more of her team leading 16 points boosting the Raiders to an early 8-2 lead, played a vital role on the defensive end as well. After Brandon Valley’s standout sophomore Hilary Behrens burned the Raiders with 12 points in the first half, McNabb drew the defensive assignment in the second half.
“We put Jayda on her and we said, don’t let her touch the ball,” Brooks said. “And if she does catch the ball, let it be far away from the basket with a hand up. Don’t switch, nobody change, and, Jayda, that’s your responsibility and I thought she did a great job.”
Stats would bear that out as Behrens scored but three points in the second half.
A couple of Mcnabb free throws coming off a steal, gave the Raiders the largest lead of the game at 49-38 with 3:46 remaining and though Brandon Valley closed to within 49-45 in the final minute, Grace Ellis closed out the win with a couple of free throws in the final seconds. And did so with a big smile.
“It was so much fun, I can’t process that we are going to play in the championship game, it’s just crazy,” said Ellis, who in addition to her six points in the game led the team in steals with four, most coming in the decisive third period. “We just played defense and passed the ball around and found the open person and here we are.”
Sidney Thue led the Lynx in scoring with 16 points.
The Stevens quest for a first ever state title continues on Saturday with a 7:15 p.m. (Mountain) meeting against top-seeded Sioux Falls Washington.