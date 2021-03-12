Stevens knocks off Brandon Valley in AA semifinals

A 9/21 effort from the field in the second half might belie that fact though the majority of the buckets came off layups or work in the paint.

“It’s fun to watch them suffocate people and to rotate and it’s just cool to see them play as one,” Brooks said. “Everybody has to be on the same page and act as one unit and it’s been fun to watch us do that in the last two games.”

Junior Bailee Sobczak did the yeoman’s work in the paint tallying most of her 13 game points in the decisive second half.

“With our team it is not about a particular person it’s all about team,” Sobczak said. “And so, when I had those passes from Jayda Mcnabb down in the post, it wasn’t that the play was designed for me, it was just that I was open and Jayda does a phenomenal job of getting the ball to where it needs to go.”

Mcnabb, who came out on fire scoring on the opening tip adding four more of her team leading 16 points boosting the Raiders to an early 8-2 lead, played a vital role on the defensive end as well. After Brandon Valley’s standout sophomore Hilary Behrens burned the Raiders with 12 points in the first half, McNabb drew the defensive assignment in the second half.