Stevens’ last-minute push falls short as Central girls pull off upset road win

After nine lead changes in the first half, Josie Hill heated up in the paint and Rapid City Central used suffocating defense to take a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter and keep rival Rapid City Stevens scoreless for the majority of the final frame.

When the No. 4 Raiders did finally score, however, it sparked a run and a comeback effort as a flurry of points-off-turnovers cut their deficit to two in the waning seconds.

But sophomore Aaliyah Jones, with just two points on the night, sank both of her free throws with three seconds left to put the game out of reach and give the Cobblers a 43-39 victory Saturday at Carold Heier Gymnasium.

“It’s her first season starting in varsity basketball, but we have confidence in her,” Central head coach Allan Bertram said of Jones. “That’s why she’s in those situations. She wanted the ball. She wanted to be in that situation.”

Josie Hill tallied nine of her game-high 12 points in the second half and added nine rebounds as the Cobblers (3-0) picked up just their third win over their rivals in their last 10 meetings. Sadie Glade collected 11 points playing all but 10 seconds of the contest, and Denna Smith chipped in five points. Central shot 44% from the field and went 3-for-9 on 3-pointers.

“A lot of people doubted us and thought we couldn’t beat them,” Hill said. “But we just showed everybody that we can.”

Jayda McNabb and Jill Delzer paced the Raiders (3-1) with 10 points apiece, while McNabb pulled down nine rebounds. Taaliyah Porter added nine points for a team that shot 27% from the floor and went 5-for-27 from the perimeter.

“You work for a good look, and I thought we got quality looks and they were all open,” Stevens head coach Adam Dannenbring said. “We moved the basketball pretty well inside-out, and they just didn’t go.”

In a tightly-contested, low-scoring first half, neither squad managed to build a lead of more than three as the Cobblers and Raiders went back-and-forth, answering 3s and mini runs with ones of their own.

With the game leveled, Stevens found an advantage on the boards with eight first-half offensive rebounds, while trailing 11-7 in the defensive battle, and was staying in the contest from second-chance points.

Central, ahead 19-18 at halftime, then made an effort to get its post players involved. Hill, who had just one made field goal in the opening 16 minutes, started driving to the basket and dropped five third-quarter points off a 3-point play and a layup off an offensive rebound.

“I came in with a different mentality in the second half, and I just wanted to fight and go hard because it’s my senior year,” Hill said. “I knew I couldn’t let the first half get me down.”

She then reached double figures by notching the first four points of an 8-0 run, which Smith also contributed to with a 3-point play, as the Cobblers extended their lead to 38-26 with less than five minutes remaining in regulation.

“We really wanted to establish our post players, and that’s what we were able to do,” Bertram said. “Unfortunately, in the last three minutes of the fourth quarter when (Stevens) made their run, our kids got away from that and then we panicked in those situations.”

The Raiders, who did not score for the first four minutes and 20 seconds of the fourth quarter, found points when Porter laid in a shot, which began an 8-0 run, capped off by a McNabb steal and fastbreak layup with 35 seconds left to make it a 40-34 ballgame.

Amare Rinto (three points) went 1-for-2 for Central at the line before Stevens, which lost possession on a thrown away ball, gained it back by forcing a five-second violation on its own end. Porter then drilled a 3, and Delzer hit a jumper after a missed one-and-one by the Cobblers to get the Raiders back within a possession, 41-39, with 4.1 seconds to play.

“We just had to keep pressure and play defense. That was basically about it,” Dannenbring said. “We’ve actually practiced that in practice a few times, put different game situations in, and we just try to get steals and get to the basket.”

Jones, who had missed the one-and-one on the previous possession, was intentionally fouled again, but redeemed herself by knocking down both free throws to make it a four-point contest with three seconds left to secure the surprise victory.

“This is a huge win for us, to come into Stevens and start the season off 3-0,” Bertram said. “And I’m sure next Tuesday, for the first time in many many years, the Central Cobblers will be in the top five in South Dakota.”

Central is back in action Tuesday for a meeting with Douglas (1-2), while Stevens travels to Sturgis (1-3) on Tuesday.

