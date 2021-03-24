Stevens looks to challenge as boys tennis returns after year layoff

Much has changed in the past 12 months as virtually all aspects of what had constituted normal day-to-day life underwent change because of COVID concerns and adaptations.

High school boys tennis in South Dakota was no exception, as the entire 2020 season was scrapped just a few days prior to regularly scheduled play.

“The season was cancelled on Friday and we were supposed to start the season on Monday,” long-time Rapid City Stevens’ coach Jason Olson said earlier in the week. “It was a very sad for all the kids who, especially the seniors, who had put so much time and effort into the sport.”

Fortunately, 12months later, the COVID hurdle has been cleared (for the present anyway) and the boys 2021 high school season kicks off this weekend.

“Yeah, it’s so weird to be playing challenge matches since we haven’t played challenge matches for two years,” Olson said. “We haven’t done anything in two years, so it’s just good to get the kids back and be able to play tennis.”

The 2021 Stevens team will be led talented seniors Jamison Pfingston (third in flight one singles in 2019) and Michael Tang (third in flight two singles), and has the potential to be one of the better Raider squads in recent memory.