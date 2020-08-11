Stevens looks to chase 4-time champion Lincoln

The South Dakota girls' high school tennis season kicks off this week with a little different look.
Yet, while the Covid-19 pandemic had changed the protocols and procedures involved — numbered balls for each competitor, social distancing and masks recommended for coaches and non-competitors — one aspect remains very much unchanged.
Sioux Falls Lincoln, the four-time defending champion, will once again carry the favorite’s tag into the 2020 season accompanied by the usual cast of contenders, while Sioux Falls O’Gorman (third in 2019) and Brandon Valley (fourth) will field strong teams as will a revamped Rapid City Stevens squad.
Lincoln returns three singles champions — Johana Brower (flight 1, a two-time state champion), Ellie Dobbs (flight four) and Avery Blackman (flight 5) and the defending two-time champions in flight one doubles (Brower/Ava Leonard). Leonard will be one of the favorites in flight 2 singles having dropped a three-set match to St. Thomas More’s Bridget Raymond in last year’s championship match.
“We’ve got four of the top six returning this year, and hopefully we will be able to fill the five and six spots with solid players and be able to continue on like we have the last few years,” Patriot coach Tom Krueger said. “Rapid City Stevens has some new players and will be tough and O’Gorman and Brandon (Valley) will be pretty solid.”
Stevens, coming off a sub-par sixth-place finish last season, will present a much different look in 2020 as three transfers from St. Thomas More and another from Rapid City Central will help fill out a lineup that returns only sophomore Anna Mueller (flight 3 singles) from last year’s top six as senior Macy Lundstrom will miss the season due to injury.
Incoming transfers from St. Thomas More include two defending champions, Raymond (flight 2 singles, also out with an injury) and senior Vanessa Wittenberg (flight 3) as well as flight four runner-up, sophomore Ali Scott). Rapid City Central transfer Lindsey Pfingston, a sophomore and No. 2 singles for the Cobblers last season, and Mueller, No. 3 singles for Stevens last season will vie for spots as well.
“With the kids we had coming back, we were going to be a good team, and now with the new girls joining our program, we should be even better,” said Stevens’ coach Jason Olson. “It’s too early to know for sure, but Vanessa and Ali will probably be vying for the top spot. Unfortunately, two of our better players will not be playing this year as Raymond and Lundstrom are out for the season due to knee injuries, but we will be tough.”
The Cavaliers, second in Class AA ranks in 2019, move into a rebuilding mode this season with the graduation of No. 1 Ainsleigh Scott, and the departure of three transfers. Only Katie Denholm (flight 6 singles) and Sophia Meyer are returning letterwinners.
“We lost a few key players this season, but we’re turning that into a positive by starting from scratch and building a strong and committed team,” first year coach Stephanie Strand texted. “We have a number of great young players on the squad this year who show wonderful potential and we’re optimistic about the future of Cavalier tennis.”
Rapid City Central looks to improve upon last year’s 11th-place finish in Class AA behind the talents of four junior returnees from last from last season’s squad. Harper Keim will likely hold down the flight 1 singles slot while Kiana Johnson, Arianna Doty and Charlize Steele vie with senior Mehrezat Abbas and newcomer sophomore Ella Miller for the other spots.
“This year, we are working on getting better each match at a time,” head coach Kelli Galbraith said. “Looking at what we can do to get better and improve our game of tennis all while having fun.”
The Class A title chase — contested for the first-time last year with inauguration of a two-class system — should be a wide-open affair this season as defending champion Mitchell and runner-up Yankton were thinned by graduation.
Rapid City Christian (fourth in the team race last season), meanwhile returns a number of experienced players in hopes of making a serious run at a Class A title.
The Comets return four players who placed in 2019, including junior Ella Hancock (second in flight 1 singles), and seniors Julia Anderson (fourth in flight 3), Hannah Beckloff (fifth in flight 5) and Mia Shankle (third in flight 6).
“Ella, Julia, Mia and Hannah are strong encouragers and role models for the rest of the team,” Comet coach Teresa Postma said. “We are not sure how the rest of the lineup is going to fill out as we have strong support from last year’s JV squad. It's been a ton of fun being with one another, practicing hard, loving each other and loving the game of tennis.”
Spearfish, 10th place Class A finishers in 2019, hopes to improve behind the return of last season’s top four singles players — sophomore Silvee McCoy (flight 1), senior Anna Engen (2), junior Lauren Strand and sophomore Maddy Reichert (4).
Black Hills area schools open season play this weekend in the annual West River Invite with dual action scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Sioux Park and Parkview courts.
And, hopefully, the opening act in a march to a state title when the State championships return to Rapid City in October (Class A on 5th and 6th, and Class AA on 8th and 9th).
