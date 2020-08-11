Stevens looks to chase 4-time champion Lincoln

Stevens, coming off a sub-par sixth-place finish last season, will present a much different look in 2020 as three transfers from St. Thomas More and another from Rapid City Central will help fill out a lineup that returns only sophomore Anna Mueller (flight 3 singles) from last year’s top six as senior Macy Lundstrom will miss the season due to injury.

Incoming transfers from St. Thomas More include two defending champions, Raymond (flight 2 singles, also out with an injury) and senior Vanessa Wittenberg (flight 3) as well as flight four runner-up, sophomore Ali Scott). Rapid City Central transfer Lindsey Pfingston, a sophomore and No. 2 singles for the Cobblers last season, and Mueller, No. 3 singles for Stevens last season will vie for spots as well.

“With the kids we had coming back, we were going to be a good team, and now with the new girls joining our program, we should be even better,” said Stevens’ coach Jason Olson. “It’s too early to know for sure, but Vanessa and Ali will probably be vying for the top spot. Unfortunately, two of our better players will not be playing this year as Raymond and Lundstrom are out for the season due to knee injuries, but we will be tough.”