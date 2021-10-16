Stevens misses chance at state title, loses championship on PKs

“Both teams deserved to be here. It was a pretty even match,” Wit said. “It was a big and strong competition tonight, and that really showed.”

The Raiders, who shot first, and the Rough Riders both tallied goals on their first two attempts of penalty kicks, with Riley Schad and Tenly Synhorst scoring for Stevens, before Witt notched one for herself and Raiders goalkeeper Morgan Jost made a big-time save to give the 3-1 advantage to her squad.

Stevens directed the first of its two potential game-winners off the upright, but got another chance to end it when Jost came up with another clutch save to make it 3-2 heading into the final round.

This time the Raiders shot bounced off the crossbar, and the Rough Riders scored on theirs to extend the shootout to sudden death, where the Stevens shot sailed over the net before Miller went top-right with hers to give Roosevelt rights to a celebration.

“Those girls right now have a little sting in them, but I know the character of these kids, and I told them they’re going to do great things in life,” Usera said. “They’re going to have great careers, they’re going to be great parents, they’re going to change the world for people because of who they are.

"There are 17 other teams that were watching this game that could’ve been here. The girls didn’t lose the game.”

