Stevens misses chance at state title, loses championship on PKs

SIOUX FALLS — In a game that just couldn’t be decided Saturday night, Rapid City Stevens was oh so close to program history, but missed by inches.
Ahead 3-2 on penalty kicks in the Class AA girls soccer state championship game at Howard Wood Field, two title-clinching opportunities for the Raiders were extinguished when both shots clanged off the plastic outline of the goal, ricocheting off the left upright and then the crossbar.
Sioux Falls Roosevelt answered on its last chance, leveling the shootout 3-3 before Halle Miller converted on the first Rough Riders shot of sudden death following a Raiders miss to win the state title for her squad and cap off a Cinderella run for the No. 10 seed.
“Every player who took (a penalty kick) had been practicing it. We hit two posts,” Stevens head coach Luis Usera said. “Their goalie never would’ve gotten it if it was just a half-inch off. It’s just the way the ball bounced. It didn’t bounce for us today.”
The No. 4 Raiders (12-3-1) entered the contest in search of its first-ever SDHSAA championship, but heads back to the Black Hills with the runner-up trophy for the second time in four years.
“There are a lot of tears, at least at the moment,” senior midfielder Taylor Wit said. “I’m super proud of these girls with just how far we made it and how we played tonight. It’s a hard way to lose on PKs. It shows that both teams were in it until the end. Just to lose on a missed PK is hard.”
Both squads struggled all evening to get past the other’s back line and earn quality shots on target. In poetic fashion, Stevens, which was lethal from long-distance all season, broke the stalemate in the 19th minute when Shea Ellender floated a free kick from more than 25 yards out and found the back of the net to make it a 1-0 game.
“She didn’t let us down on that shot,” Usera said of Ellender. “We had a few more opportunities that were clear opportunities where the ball would’ve gotten in the net. It would’ve been a different game, but give it to Roosevelt; they fought and fought and fought, and the result was for them.”
The Raiders transitioned into protect mode at the start of the second to ward off the Rough Riders’ (8-5-2) attack. The strategy was successful for a while, but Roosevelt finally broke through when Selah Tabbert executed a textbook corner kick into the box and Camryn Wilkinson put away a header into the net to even the score in the 65th minute.
“We got caught watching. In fact we weren’t even set ready for it,” Usera said. “It was a great corner. There’s no better way to score than a header off a corner.”
Stevens and Roosevelt picked up a handful of chances to pull ahead in the final 15 minutes of regulation but just couldn’t find the net, sending the title game into overtime. Two 10-minute halves failed to break the stalemate as the two squads traded chances and possession.
“Both teams deserved to be here. It was a pretty even match,” Wit said. “It was a big and strong competition tonight, and that really showed.”
The Raiders, who shot first, and the Rough Riders both tallied goals on their first two attempts of penalty kicks, with Riley Schad and Tenly Synhorst scoring for Stevens, before Witt notched one for herself and Raiders goalkeeper Morgan Jost made a big-time save to give the 3-1 advantage to her squad.
Stevens directed the first of its two potential game-winners off the upright, but got another chance to end it when Jost came up with another clutch save to make it 3-2 heading into the final round.
This time the Raiders shot bounced off the crossbar, and the Rough Riders scored on theirs to extend the shootout to sudden death, where the Stevens shot sailed over the net before Miller went top-right with hers to give Roosevelt rights to a celebration.
“Those girls right now have a little sting in them, but I know the character of these kids, and I told them they’re going to do great things in life,” Usera said. “They’re going to have great careers, they’re going to be great parents, they’re going to change the world for people because of who they are.
"There are 17 other teams that were watching this game that could’ve been here. The girls didn’t lose the game.”
