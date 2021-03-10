Stevens opens with another tough matchup against Harrisburg

What was no surprise for the Raiders going into state is the first-round matchup. Stevens will now have opened with Harrisburg in their last three state tournament appearances.

The Tigers, one of only two teams (St. Thomas More the other) that have defeated No. 1 Sioux Falls Washington this season, is led by Brechli Honner at 14.8 points and 5.8 rebounds a game, with Emilee Boyer at 10 ppg., 7.7 rpg., Carolyn Haar at 10.3 ppg and Sydney Hybertson at 8.6 ppg.

Brooks said his defense has to keep the Tigers out of the paint as everything they do is predicated on them getting to the rim.

“Coach (Nick) Mayer does a great job with that group — they are physical and they set great screens; they attack the rim and they have a great post in Boyer. They are really good team, which is exactly what we want to see at this time of the year,” Brooks said.

The Raiders, who led Pierre at one time in their SoDak 16 win 29-1, has won 11 of their last 12 games. The Stevens-Harrisburg winner will take on Aberdeen Central-Brandon Valley winner Friday in the semifinals.

“Obviously you want to be at our best going into state and I feel that is where we are right now,” Ellis said. “I think we have a good chance of bringing home the championship.”