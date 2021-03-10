Stevens opens with another tough matchup against Harrisburg

It’s like they say, it’s not how you play at the start of the season, but how you finish.
The Rapid City Stevens girls’ basketball team is taking that thought to heart and looks to take its momentum into the Class AA State Tournament this weekend at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
“I think every team just wants to peak at this time of the year,” said Stevens head coach Michael Brooks. “I think my staff has been doing a great job of pushing our kids to continue to develop and to continue to want more, to continue to push in practice. I think that allows us right now to peak.”
The Raiders, 15-5 and the sixth seed, will take on No. 3 Harrisburg (19-2) Thursday night in the final game of the night at 7:15 p.m. Mountain time.
“We’re just grateful for the opportunity to be able to play this year after last year not getting to play,” said senior guard Grace Ellis. “We’re just pushing hard as we prepare for state. After our rough start, we didn’t have a lot of time to prepare in the off-season because of COVID, but now we’re playing the best that we have all season.”
It was a tough start this season for Stevens, which struggled with lack of preparation time and injuries. The Raiders opened 1-3, losing to Brandon Valley, Huron and Mitchell — all at home.
“We had some injuries at the beginning of the season, but right now everybody is back healthy,” senior Kenadi Rising said. “I think we definitely have a chance. We just have to go and play together and share the basketball, and I think we’ll be just fine.”
No worries about the start, Brooks says. He was actually kind of glad they opened 1-3.
“It gave us a chance to watch a lot of film, to really decipher what we needed to do different,” he said. “It also gave some kids who hadn’t played much the year before more minutes than they ever had had in the first four games.”
By doing that, Brooks said it makes them a more diverse team as some players had to play several different positions. That makes them a unique team, he adds, as some players can play one through five on the court.
Leading the way for the Raiders this season include seniors Rising (13 points, 4 rebounds a game) and Ellis (6 ppg.) and juniors Jayda Mcnabb (12 ppg., 6 rpg., 3.0 apg.) and Bailee Sobczak (10 ppg., 8 rpg.).
“Kenadi Rising has stepped up and can play one through five. Bailee coming back was huge for our defense, rebounding and being able to get the ball inside,” Brooks said. “Jayda taking over the point-guard responsibility from Kyah Watson is huge, and allowed her to grow into that role. I think she is playing her best basketball."
What was no surprise for the Raiders going into state is the first-round matchup. Stevens will now have opened with Harrisburg in their last three state tournament appearances.
The Tigers, one of only two teams (St. Thomas More the other) that have defeated No. 1 Sioux Falls Washington this season, is led by Brechli Honner at 14.8 points and 5.8 rebounds a game, with Emilee Boyer at 10 ppg., 7.7 rpg., Carolyn Haar at 10.3 ppg and Sydney Hybertson at 8.6 ppg.
Brooks said his defense has to keep the Tigers out of the paint as everything they do is predicated on them getting to the rim.
“Coach (Nick) Mayer does a great job with that group — they are physical and they set great screens; they attack the rim and they have a great post in Boyer. They are really good team, which is exactly what we want to see at this time of the year,” Brooks said.
The Raiders, who led Pierre at one time in their SoDak 16 win 29-1, has won 11 of their last 12 games. The Stevens-Harrisburg winner will take on Aberdeen Central-Brandon Valley winner Friday in the semifinals.
“Obviously you want to be at our best going into state and I feel that is where we are right now,” Ellis said. “I think we have a good chance of bringing home the championship.”
Last year’s state cancellation denied the Raiders a chance to push for a championship and Rising said that was plenty motivation for them this season and this weekend.
“Not being able to go last year when we were 21-1 definitely has us pushing for something,” she said. “We’re doing it for the seniors that didn’t get to play last year.”