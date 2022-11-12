Stevens outlasts Roosevelt for first state tournament berth since 2019

Carsyn Mettler stuck her arm out on a thunderous spike from a Sioux Falls Roosevelt hitter in a desperate attempt to keep a point alive during the crucial fifth set of Saturday’s Class AA SoDak 16 match at Carold Heier Gymnasium.

Not only did the ball stay afloat, but it ricocheted off the Rapid City Stevens senior’s arm and sailed back over the net, landing on a spot on the hardwood floor before a stunned Rough Riders squad.

A smiling Mettler turned to her bench after the point to show her team the mark on her arm left by the spike.

“Expect the unexpected, I guess,” she said afterward, chuckling. “Know that anything is possible.”

Mettler’s dig-turned-kill served as a critical juncture in the match, the point coming on an 8-1 run the No. 8 Raiders used to close out the fifth set and come away with a thrilling 30-28, 20-25, 19-25, 25-18, 15-9 victory over the No. 9 Rough Riders to reach their first state tournament since 2019.

“I started crying when we did it, and I didn’t think I’d be very choked up out there,” Stevens head coach Elizabeth Pendegraft said. “At the end I told them, I know that you know how to play, so I know we’re O.K.”

The win marks Pendegraft’s first state tournament berth, achieved in her second year leading the Raiders (23-12). She took over the program in 2021, replacing Kylie Voorhees, who last led the team to State in 2019 and guided them to the championship the year before.

Mettler was a member of the 2019 team, and joined by fellow 12th graders Macey Wathen, Eva Heinert and Claire Fierro, said getting back to State is particularly memorable.

“This is very exciting, especially since it’s our senior year,” said Mettler, who scored the final two points of the match for Stevens. “It makes it even more special.”

The Rough Riders (13-16) entered the contest with a losing record, but their strong hitting ability couldn’t be overlooked. The Raiders previously had to grind out a hard-fought straight-set win over their Class AA foe during the regular season on Sept, 16, taking the third set 30-28.

“They had a lot of good strengths. That’s a good team,” Pendegraft said of Roosevelt. “This is a good win because they didn’t roll over on us. They changed a lot of stuff on offense from what they normally do to adapt to what we do as hitters.”

Stevens needed seven set points to grab the opening frame, finally capturing it on a Wathen ace, but it couldn’t capitalize on the advantage as Roosevelt used a 13-3 run that included a 6-0 stretch to build a 19-13 lead in the second.

The Raiders got back within two at 20-18 by taking five of the next six points, but the Rough Riders came roaring back with four straight and leveled the match at one-set apiece with a kill from Avery Goebel on their third set point.

Stevens strung together a 9-3 run in the third set, fueled by a trio kills from Mettler, and were rolling on a 4-0 stretch to go up 18-16 before a reversed call, giving the point instead to Roosevelt, killed its momentum as the Rough Riders then went on a 7-0 run and broke away to take the frame.

Roosevelt went ahead 6-1 in the fourth set and looked to be heading toward victory later with a 12-8 advantage, but Stevens clawed back as Isabell Higgins got loose for three kills and a solo block to lead her squad on a 17-6 run to win the frame and force a decider for the right to compete at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center next week.

“I’ve known it all year, this team is not one that gives up,” Pendegraft said. “We’ve had matches where we’ve been down 10 points, and they didn’t give up. They just have the spirit to not want to lose.”

The Raiders gifted the Rough Riders a couple of service errors in the fifth set and trailed 6-5, but a Wathen kill ignited an 8-1 run as Stevens started to pull away. A Mettler kill gave her squad match points at 14-9, and after Roosevelt staved off the first one, she put away the match with a roaring kill from the center court.

“We have a lot of fight in us, and we just knew that we wanted it,” Mettler said. “So we knew we had to fight for it.”

It’s just the second five-setter for the Raiders this season, the first coming on Oct. 7 when they also overcame a 2-1 deficit, beating Mitchell at home. They’ll face top-seeded Sioux Falls Washington (25-9) at 10:30 a.m. MT Thursday in the first round of the state tournament at the PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.

The Warriors beat the Raiders in four sets, 20-25, 25-16, 25-12, 25-19, during their regular season meeting on Nov. 4.