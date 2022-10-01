Stevens overcomes 21-point deficit but falls to Lincoln in OT

Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Tate Schafer dumped the ball off to Samuel Hindbjoren for a 10-yard touchdown and sealed a 37-34 victory over Rapid City Stevens in overtime Friday at O’Harra Stadium.

Lincoln dominated the first half of the game, and led 31-10 with less than one minute to go in the third quarter, before Stevens surged back behind stellar play in all facets of the game.

The Raiders scored 21 straight points to tie the contest at 31-31 and force overtime.

In OT, Stevens settled for a field goal on fourth-and-goal from the 4-yard line. Parker Messmer connected on the 21-yard kick to give the Raiders a 34-31 lead, but Schafer and Lincoln scored the winning touchdown on the following play.

“I’m really proud of the performance in the second half because the boys showed they are resilient and aren’t going to fold,” Stevens head coach Michael Scott said. “I challenged them at halftime and said we can either sink deeper in this hole or we can swim.”

Stevens (2-4) quarterback Jed Jenson completed 19 of 43 passes for 298 yards and three touchdowns.

The senior also rushed 10 times for 74 yards and a touchdown to lead all rushers. Luke handson added 10 carries for 40 yards and the Raiders finished with 122 yards rushing as a team.

Cael Meisman led the Raiders wide receiver corps with seven catches for 143 yards and two second-half touchdowns of 53 and 35 yards. Julian Scott caught six passes for 54 yards and played the entire game in the secondary.

“I challenged Jed early in the week to be dialed in and make plays, and he responded very well tonight,” Scott said. “Cael is one of those players that, Monday through Thursday, we get the same thing you saw at practice and Julian plays both ways and was cramping up, but I’m proud of both of them.”

The Patriots (3-3) offense shredded the Raiders in the opening half, but Stevens forced a pair of fumbles in the second half to give the offense a chance to win the game.

Scott credited his defensive coordinator Johnathan Crosswait for making effective halftime adjustments.

“Coach Crosswait is very crafty, hats off to him,” Scott said. “He made adjustments and challenged the guys to bring more pressure. . . but we have to figure out how to do that in the first half, instead of waiting until the second half to do that.”

Schafer completed 25 of 39 passes for 453 yards and five touchdowns for the Patriots and also kicked a 38-yard field goal in the third quarter. His primary target Jack Smith hauled in a whopping 21 catches for 377 yards and four touchdowns.

Dreavin Hodge led the way for Lincoln on the ground with 17 carries for 50 yards. The Patriots finished the game with 100 yards rushing.

Penalties proved costly for Stevens as it racked up 14 penalties for 100 yards, with 10 penalties coming in the second half.

After scoring 10 points in three quarters, the Raiders found a groove on their final drive of the third quarter.

Stevens mounted a seven-play, 80-yard drive, capped off by a 55-yard touchdown pass from Jensen to Beck Morgan, to cut its deficit to 31-17 with 23 seconds left in the frame.

After forcing a three and out to start the fourth quarter, Stevens scored two plays later on a 53-yard touchdown pass from Jensen to Meisman. The score and Messmer extra point put the Raiders within seven, down 31-24, with 9:30 to play.

A forced fumble led to the tying 35-yard touchdown pass from Jensen to Meisman with 6:22 to play.

After a pair of missed field goals by each team, the game went to overtime where Lincoln locked in a 37-34 win.

Stevens returns to action next Friday against Sioux Falls Jefferson at O'Harra Stadium.