Stevens' Paul Hendry named finalist for national coach of the year from South Dakota

Rapid City Stevens girls track and field coach Paul Hendry was named a finalist for the 2022 National High School Athletic Coaches Association Coach of the Year from South Dakota on Thursday.

Hendry was one of 11 South Dakota finalists named, including Chester Area boys track and field coach Misty Larson, Aberdeen Central girls cross country coach Bill Martens, Baltic boys cross country coach Kurt Schultz, Sioux Falls Lincoln golf coach Jeff Halseth, Mitchell tennis coach Pat Moller, Madison gymnastics coach Maridee Dossett, O'Gorman soccer coach Ryan Beier, Brandon Valley athletic director Randy Marson, Watertown boys assistant coach Bill Weber and Sioux Falls Lincoln assistant girls coach Scott Embry.

To be considered for the award, a nominee has been determined to have "Outstanding coaching longevity and win-loss record, championship years, awards received and service to the coaching profession and to the athletes of the state of South Dakota," according to a press release.

All finalists from across the country will be honored at the annual NHSACA awards banquet, scheduled for June 22 in Altoona, Iowa.

