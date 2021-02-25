Stevens, Pierre to battle for Team Dual title again

“I can’t say enough about these kids,” King said. “In duals you are wrestling for the school and not for yourself. It’s a team thing and you are only as good as your team tonight. The one thing I know about our team is that we are a team and we will regroup tonight at the hotel and be ready for morning and be back for day two.”

In the other semifinal meeting, fourth-seeded Pierre nipped No. 1 Brandon Valley in a 34-34 match that went to the first-points scored tie-breaker to decide a winner. The Governor win was bit of payback as Brandon Valley had won both regular season duals though both matches were evenly contested.

“I’m not surprised by that outcome,” King commented. “These four schools are all good, evenly matched and anything can happen in wrestling. And you can throw all the other stuff out. Dual matches like this are super tough, you either win or you lose and don’t move on.”

The first round of individual boys' competition began State Tournament action earlier in the day and produced few surprises as three top-seeded teams lead the pack heading into day two. No. 1 Brandon Valley and No. 3 Watertown share the lead with 35.0 points closely followed by defending champion Rapid City Stevens (31.0). Pierre (28), Mitchell (25) and Harrisburg (24) round out the top six.