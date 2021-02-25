Stevens, Pierre to battle for Team Dual title again

A year ago, Rapid City Stevens defeated Harrisburg in the team dual semifinal round and utilized that momentum to capture the 2020 State Dual championship.
On Thursday night at the Rushmore Plaza Ice Arena, the Raiders replicated the first element of that winning formula knocking off Harrisburg 45-18 in the semis thereby setting up a matchup with the Pierre Governors on Friday looking to go back-to-back in State Dual titles.
Clinging to a narrow 12-9 advantage in the early matches — the dual began at 138 pounds -- big wins by Jayden Alexander at 182 and Ryan Brink at 195 shifted momentum to the Raider bench, a spot from which it thereafter remained.
“We started that off at 182, Jayden Alexander, a senior, did some outstanding things and was going to win that match before that kid medically forfeited, and then Ryan didn’t wrestle his best match but he came back late for a big win for us,” Stevens’ coach Travis King said. “That’s the kind of momentum I was talking about. Those kinds of wins lead to great things. Harrisburg is a great team but tonight we were able to get the edge on them early and keep it on our side.”
Earlier, the Raiders easily defeated Chamberlain, 51-20, in quarterfinal action.
Standouts in the two victories included Jack Schoenhard, wins by fall and major decision, and Logan Graf (120) and Riley Benson (152), two pins each.
“I can’t say enough about these kids,” King said. “In duals you are wrestling for the school and not for yourself. It’s a team thing and you are only as good as your team tonight. The one thing I know about our team is that we are a team and we will regroup tonight at the hotel and be ready for morning and be back for day two.”
In the other semifinal meeting, fourth-seeded Pierre nipped No. 1 Brandon Valley in a 34-34 match that went to the first-points scored tie-breaker to decide a winner. The Governor win was bit of payback as Brandon Valley had won both regular season duals though both matches were evenly contested.
“I’m not surprised by that outcome,” King commented. “These four schools are all good, evenly matched and anything can happen in wrestling. And you can throw all the other stuff out. Dual matches like this are super tough, you either win or you lose and don’t move on.”
The first round of individual boys' competition began State Tournament action earlier in the day and produced few surprises as three top-seeded teams lead the pack heading into day two. No. 1 Brandon Valley and No. 3 Watertown share the lead with 35.0 points closely followed by defending champion Rapid City Stevens (31.0). Pierre (28), Mitchell (25) and Harrisburg (24) round out the top six.
Stevens advanced nine wrestlers into the second round with Evan Eckholm (106), Schoenhard (113), Graf (120), Corter Doney (138), Brian Roselles (145), Riley Benson (152), Tyler Voorhees (160), Ryan Brink (195) and Eli Huot (220) advancing in winner’s bracket action.
Sturgis Brown, seventh in the team race with 20.5 points, won 6 of 13 opening round matches with wins by Korbin Olson (106), Logan DeSersa (126), Kelton Olson (132), Perry Ketelsen (138), Wren Jacobs (160) and Reese Jacobs (170).
Rapid City Central advanced 3 of 13 competitors, defending 120 pound state champion, Cael Larson at 138, as well as Zach Soderlin (145) and TJ Morrison (152).
Other area first round winners included Josh Hoffman (113), Oakley Blakeman (145) and Bailey Badwound (152) of Spearfish and Payton DeWitt of Douglas at 152).
Friday tournament action starts bright and early with the girls making their first ever tournament appearance at 7 a.m/ followed by the boys' quarterfinals at 10 a.m. In the afternoon session (3:30 p.m.) the girls and boys semifinal rounds will be contested followed by team dual championship matches.