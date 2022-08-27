Stevens pitches second-half shutout as Jed Jenson leads Raiders to Week 1 win over Washington

Defensive end Bryce Swanson said the Rapid City Stevens football team remembers the emotions they felt after beating an East River squad last year.

They didn’t want to wait to capture that feeling this year.

Behind a resilient defense that stifled Sioux Falls Washington in the second half, and razzle-dazzle quarterback play from Jed Jenson, the Raiders earned a monumental 26-21 Rushmore Bowl victory over the Warriors to win their season-opener Saturday night at O’Harra Stadium.

Stevens is 1-0 for the first time in 12 years.

“After that third quarter we knew for sure that we should win. We felt super good, it was like Roosevelt last year and we knew that we wanted that win tonight,” Swanson said. “During the summer we grinded, we worked really hard and we came back harder than last year, came back better than last year.”

The Raiders (1-0) forced four turnovers in the game, converting two into touchdowns, and held the Warriors (0-1) to 1 for 5 on third down in the second half after their Class 11AAA foe went 6 for 6 in the first half. Washington finished with just 61 yards of offense in the second half after racking up more than 300 in the first.

“Hats off to coach (Johnathan) Crosswait and the defense. I tell you what; he’s my brother, I love him to death,” Stevens head coach Michael Scott said of his defensive coordinator. “The intensity that our defense plays with, that is straight from him. He is intense Monday through Thursday, and the players embraced it and they play off of that.”

Jed Jenson, in his third season as the Raiders’ starting QB, was stellar in his first outing of 2022, completing 12 of 17 passes for 231 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also picked up 82 yards with his feet on 16 carries.

“I’m proud of my team, I’m proud of everybody. Everybody doubted us and we just wanted to prove them wrong,” Jenson said. “We want to keep the train rolling, that’s what I said. I said once we get this one I hope it just boosts the momentum. I hope we just get more.”

Julian Scott was Jenson’s main target in the contest, catching six passes for 47 yards and a touchdown, but the tall and speedy Cael Meisman collected the big yards, tallying 166 on four catches, including touchdown receptions of 96 and 49 yards. Corter Doney also recorded a 95-yard kickoff return touchdown.

“I am super proud of these young men. They’ve worked hard all summer, they’ve come together. It was just amazing to see how well they played,” Scott said. “I told them, we’re going to make mistakes, but if we can make fewer mistakes than them, if we can capitalize on our opportunities, we have a really good chance of being victorious.”

After an eventful first half where the lead was traded five times with plenty of offense, both teams’ offenses fell silent as defenses stepped up and found answers. Stevens was unable to take advantage of a turnover on downs in the third quarter, but Washington likewise couldn’t turn a big interception on Jenson into points.

It took the efforts of Meisman, playing in first Raiders game since transferring from Rapid City Central, for someone to get into the end zone. Fresh off a 9-yard hookup from Jenson to Meisman to convert a third down late in the third quarter, from just past midfield, Jenson completed a short pass to Meisman, who juked a defender and outran another down the left sideline for a 49-yard, go-ahead touchdown to give Stevens a 26-21 lead.

“I tell my team, what it boils down to sometimes is who has the most ‘dude,’ and Meisman’s a dude,” Scott said.

The play wound up making the difference as the sixth and final lead change of the night. Washington was forced to punt on its next two possessions and never moved the ball beyond the opposing 45.

It appeared the Warriors offense was headed back on the field in decent territory for their third drive of the second half with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, needing only a touchdown to pull ahead, but Stevens’ fourth-down punt was muffed around midfield and Swanson jumped on it.

“We just came out and balled in that second half,” said Swanson, who also forced a fumble on Warriors QB Thomas Hoffman on first-and-goal in the second quarter. “We knew that if we didn’t let them score again we’d get the job done, so I think overall we just came out and wanted to win tonight.”

The Raiders were able to drain the clock from there, but not without a big 12-yard completion from Jenson to Meisman on third-and-10.

“I think Jed showed a lot of people tonight why I’ve always thought highly of him. To me, Jed is one of the best quarterbacks in the state,”Michael Scott said. “What you saw was a quarterback who’s had three years in the system as a starter. He knows it like the back of his hand, and you saw him be able to utilize all of his skill set tonight.”

Stevens is back in action Friday against Douglas (0-1) in Box Elder.