Stevens returns to State after staunch defensive effort against Brookings

Almost immediately after receiving the state tournament qualifier plaque, Adam Dannenbring was swarmed by his team, promptly handed off the plaque to his players and stepped off the court

“They’re the ones who earned it, and I just try to do my part,” he said. “I study the film, I look at things we need to try to improve on and I get help from the coaches, but they’re the ones who do it.”

Reaching the Class AA State Tournament was a special moment for the first-year head coach, but for a senior-laden Raiders squad, it’s become the norm.

Backed by a staunch defense that forced a single Brookings player to score half her team’s points, Rapid City Stevens shook off an otherwise underwhelming offensive output for a 56-32 SoDak 16 victory Friday at Carold Heier Gymnasium to reach State for the ninth straight year.

“Once we start strong, we finish strong,” senior Jayda McNabb said. “It’s all about the beginning of the season and what we put into it so we don’t have to travel for the SoDak 16 game.”

McNabb had the only double-digit scoring performance for the No. 4 Raiders (17-4), as it was very much a spread-the-wealth kind of night. She collected 10 points on 4 of 10 shooting, while Bailee Sobczak finished one point shy of a double-double, tallying nine points and 10 rebounds. Jill Delzer came off the bench and added nine points, and Taaliyah Porter chipped in eight.

Stevens shot just 27% from the floor, converting just three of 25 attempts from beyond the arc, but it outrebounded No. 13 Brookings (7-13) 47-36, including a 25-8 offensive board advantage, notched 17 steals and forced 28 turnovers.

“That was the key for this game, and that’s what we’ve been working on; just making sure our defense is there all the time,” Dannenbring said of his squad’s defense. “Brookings battled. They made things tough for us offensively. The shots we had, we got some pretty decent looks, but they were getting out and challenging them.”

The 6-foot-5 Ainsley Shelsta paced the Bobcats with 16 points on 5 of 8 shooting and hauled in 10 rebounds to record a double-double in the final game of her high school career, while eight of her teammates combined for the other 16 points. Brookings shot 31% and went 1-for-10 from the perimeter.

“We just had to be strong down low to get her out of her positioning,” McNabb said of Shelsta. “And make sure we box her out really well.”

The Raiders roared out to an 8-0 lead midway through the opening quarter thanks to a pair of buckets off offensive rebounds. Sobczak hit a baseline jumper after McNabb grabbed an offensive rebound, then McNabb banked in a shot off the glass after Porter snagged an offensive board.

Ella Kieffer drilled the first 3-pointer of the night in the second quarter before a wide open layup from Macey Wathen with three and a half minutes to play in the half gave the Raiders a double-digit advantage at 19-8, which Delzer followed by knocking down a 3 from the top of the key.

A 9-2 run to open the second half, sparked by a driving layup through contact by McNabb and a 3 from Sobczak following a McNabb steal, stretched Stevens’ lead beyond 20 at 36-15 more than midway through the third.

A 7-2 run by the Bobcats, fueled by their lone 3 of the contest, cut their deficit to 16, but the Raiders got into the bonus in the final minute of the third and the double bonus less than 90 seconds into the fourth, awarding them free throws that helped salt away the win and build their largest lead of the game at 25. They finished 17 of 26 at the line.

“You don’t see many new coaches coming in and taking their team to State,” McNabb said of Dannenbring. “I think it’s really cool that we get to keep the culture going, and he can be a part of it as well.”

In dramatic fashion, Stevens, which went on an unexpected run to the state title game last year, will open the 2022 tournament against rival Rapid City Central in the first round at 1:45 p.m. Thursday at The Monument Ice Arena. The Raiders split their two regular season meetings with No. 5 Cobblers (16-5), each team winning on the other’s home floor.

“I think it’s good for AA girls basketball, because they’ll get to see that rivalry. We have a special rivalry in our town, and it’s pretty awesome that the state will get to see that,” Dannenbring said. “East River people think that no one comes to AA girls, but they’re will be some people at our game. We know that.”

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

