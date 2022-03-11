Stevens returns to state title game

Rapid City Stevens is back in the State Championship Game for the second straight season.

The No. 5 Raiders led by as many as 11 in the contest but a late push by No. 8 Sioux Falls Jefferson cut their lead to 45-38 with 3 minutes and 11 seconds left in the contest. After the Cavaliers scored 11 straight to knock off top-seeded Sioux Falls Washington Thursday it looked like the underdog would push another game to the wire.

Stevens head coach Adam Dannenbring called a timeout to settle his team down. The Raiders responded and ended the Cavaliers’ Cinderella run with a 54-43 win Friday at The Monument Ice Arena.

“It’s cool, it’s just a cool experience,” an emotional Dannenbring said. “There are a lot of people in town here cheering for us and the other fans are cheering against us. I was lucky enough to experience this in high school and for these kids to experience it at home is really cool.”

A pair of senior leaders, Jayda McNabb and Bailey Sobczak, stood out for Stevens in the semifinal matchup.

Sobczak led all scorers with 17 points on 6 of 11 shooting and 5 of 7 from the free throw line. The senior said she thrives in intense, physical games.

“When you are dealing with adversity during the game there is a certain switch you have to flip on to be more aggressive and my teammates helped me do that,” Sobczak said.

McNabb struggled in the Raiders’ tournament opener against Central with just one point, but she bounced back with 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the semifinal game.

“I just didn’t let the atmosphere get to me as much and I was a little bit more aggressive on my attack,” the senior said.

Stevens played to its strengths in a fast-paced, physical matchup. The Raiders forced 16 turnovers and scored 15 points in transition. They finished the game 38.3% from the field on 18 of 47 shooting.

Jefferson stood strong in the paint against a strong rebounding team and won the battle on the glass 33-30. Jaidyn Dunn led the way for the Cavs on the glass with a whopping 15 boards. She added eight points, while Cierra Watkins and Taliyah Hayes scored 11 points and 10 points respectively.

“I feel like this is something we worked really hard to earn,” Sobczak said. “To see this special group of talent pull together and have the opportunity to get something we all really want.”

In the first quarter Jefferson jumped out to a 5-2 lead halfway through the frame. But Stevens finished the quarter on a 10-1 run to jump to take a 12-6 advantage after eight minutes.

The Raiders and Cavaliers traded jabs in the second quarter and Stevens maintained a 23-17 lead at halftime.

Stevens pushed its lead out to 39-28 with 1:30 left in the third quarter and carried that advantage into the final frame.

In the fourth quarter, the Raiders continued to surge ahead and claimed its largest lead at 43-32 with 4:24 left in the contest. But, the Cavs scored a pair of quick baskets to cut their deficit to 43-36 with 3:51 remaining and forced Stevens to regroup with a timeout.

Stevens ultimately held off Jefferson and reclaimed a spot in the State Championship game. It aims to avenge a loss in last year's title game to Washington.

“Just because we made it to the state championship doesn’t mean it’s given to us,” McNabb said. “I thought we worked really hard to get back to where we are today.”

Stevens returns to the court against No. 2 O'Gorman at 7:45 p.m. Saturday at the Monument Ice Arena and hopes to make history in front of a friendly crowd.

“Not very many people get the opportunity to have their home fans here for what could be the first state championship in school history,” McNabb said. “It’s super cool just to have this opportunity."

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

