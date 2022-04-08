Stevens returns to the course eager to raise the stakes behind young talent

Last season, the Rapid City Stevens girls golf team recorded its best mark at the Class AA State Tournament in recent memory with a fifth place finish.

All six members of that team return to the course for the Raiders this year, and their goal extends beyond simply qualifying for the tournament. The team looks to compete for a title and sustain success in the future behind a young core.

“Our boys team got second a couple of times but we haven’t quite had that success with the girls team,” head coach Nick Rotella said. “This squad we have is really confident we can see that success and continue it.”

Tanna Phares led the way for the Raiders last season and returns with high hopes. She wrapped up 2021 tied for seventh place finish at State, shooting a two-day score of 157 (76, 81), but left the tournament disappointed she missed the cut for the All-Tournament Team, which is comprised of the top six finishers.

Phares spent a lot of time on the course this offseason and on an indoor simulator refining her skills, and Rotella said the improvement is noticeable.

“I don’t know if there’s a girl in the state who has the work ethic I see Tanna put into the game, and it shows,” Rotella said. "We’ve already seen it in the few days we’ve been outside.”

Rotella described her style of golf as “boring,” not as a knock on Phares but a compliment to her smooth and consistent play. Phares hopes that consistency results in a better finish at State this season.

“She was a little disappointed last year because she finished one spot away from making the All-Tournament Team,” Rotella said. “I know making that All-Tournament team is one of her goals we talked about today at practice.”

The other five varsity returners include freshman Lauren Knapp, sophomores Holland Post, Reese Howard and Kamryn Shull, and the lone senior Taylor Wit.

"I’ve already seen a lot of improvement out of Lauren Knapp, she was an eight grader that played as a three/four for us and now she’s a freshman," Rotella said. "The rest of our squad is still pretty young. Holland Post is a sophomore, Reese Howard is a sophomore, Cameron Shultz is a sophomore and in three days outside I’ve already seen things I didn’t see form them last year."

Rotella postulated that each golfer lowered their score by at least two strokes and said he’d be surprised if the Raiders didn’t make a run behind the notable improvement, meaning the sky's the limit for the Stevens girls.

“I think we can all have a standout year and beat their score by two, three or four strokes,” he said. “If we do that over three days we can lower our team score and make a run at this thing.”

One other team that placed at State returns its top six from last season, reigning champion Harrisburg. The Tigers are led by Reese Jansa, who won the individual title last season by 11 strokes and broke the tournament record.

But the Raiders are confident in their own abilities to compete with the best of the best.

"The one thing I really like about our team is that we have all six back," Rotella said. "There was one other team that beat us last year, Harrisburg, that also has all six back. I really feel like we can get a lot of growth out of all six of our girls."

The path for the Raiders to make a statement this season looks clear with a host of returning talent.

“I’ve been talking with our older girls and we are all on the same page, that we are looking for a top three finish,” Rotella said. “Anywhere in the top three is good, could be one or could be three, but we have a pretty positive outlook.”

Stevens opens the season with a full slate next week starting Monday at Belle Fourche Country Club. The Raiders return to the course Tuesday at Spearfish Canyon Country Club and host a match Thursday at Meadowbrook Golf Course in Rapid City.

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.