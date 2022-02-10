Stevens rolls past rival Central with regionals looming

Rapid City Stevens took care of business on the wrestling mat in a 57-15 victory over crosstown rival Rapid City Central on Thursday night at Naasz Gym. Stevens finished the match with eight wins by pin.

The Raiders improved to 11-2 on the season and moved into first place in Class A, but head coach Travis King wants to see more fight from his team with the postseason looming.

“I thought overall we did pretty good tonight,” King said. “But there were a couple of matches where we wanted to be better than where we were tonight. So hopefully we can get some of those corrections made tonight as we get ready for regions.”

Central fought hard against the overpowering Raiders and pushed a couple of matches to the wire, and the Cobblers ended the night on a high note when Landin Winter defeated Stevens’ Caleb Allen in a 10-9 decision.

“That’s a really good team over there from top to bottom, and King has done a great job developing that program,” Central head coach Lance Pearson said. “We graduated a few last year and have a lot of inexperienced guys in our lineup. You can be upset, but only for so long before you start thinking about how many matches they have under their belt.”

Riley Benson started the night with six points for Stevens despite wrestling a classification up at 170 pounds. The senior pinned Central’s Graydon Bakke 40 seconds into the first period in his final duel with the Cobblers.

Benson said he enjoyed picking up a win both personally and as a team against his rival school. Now his sights are turned towards the 4A Region Tournament on Feb. 19 at Douglas High School and the state tournament on Feb. 24 in Sioux Falls.

“I’m very excited,” Benson said. “I think our team can do very well and individually I think I can do very well.”

Benson, Tanner VanScoy, Reign Thompson, Colton Luen, Logan Graf, Caleb Richter, Jacob McCormick and Corter Doney all won by pin for Stevens. Three others, Corbin Zent, Jack Schoenhard and Bryan Roselles, claimed Raider wins by decision.

The Cobblers' Jaxon Morrison and Riley Schmidt won their matches by pin, while Winter claimed a victory by decision.

Stevens finished second in both the state duals and cumulative totals at the Class A State Tournament last season and hopes to win its first championship since 2019.

Benson won state at 152 pounds last year and hopes to repeat. In his estimation the path to a title for the Raiders is simple.

“Everybody just needs to step up and outplace what we are supposed to,” he said.

Central returns to the mat on Saturday at Wall High School for the Badlands Brawlers. Stevens benefits from a short break before the region tournament on Feb. 19.

Contact Alex Dodd at Adodd@rapidcityjournal.com

