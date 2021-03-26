Stevens runs past SF Christian 8-1 to sweep West River Invite

For the first time in school history, the Rapid City Stevens boys' tennis team hosted Sioux Falls Christian on their home court.

And for the first time in school history, the Raiders had minimal trouble against the Chargers on their home court, cruising to an 8-1 victory Friday afternoon at Sioux Park.

“I’m just impressed with the depth of our team,” Stevens head coach Jason Olson said. “We’ve got nine, 10 kids who are varsity level and our JV is solid, and everybody did well this weekend. I’m impressed with the growth we’ve made, just in the last two weeks.”

Raiders No. 1 Jamison Pfingston withdrew from his first singles match due to a tweaked back he suffered earlier in warmups, but later took the court with partner Michael Tang for first doubles, which they won in straight sets.

Olson said he isn’t concerned about Pfingston’s injury moving forward.