Stevens sends 3 more student-athletes to next level

When involved in her college search, Emma Thurness wondered if she could possibly participate in two sports.

The Rapid City Stevens senior, who went undefeated at No. 5 singles for the Raiders’ tennis team last fall and won the Class AA state championship in the same flight, was looking to compete collegiately in both tennis and track and field.

Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa was willing to help her out, as tennis head coach Chris Gustas and track and field assistant/jump coach Nick Kohl crafted a plan for her to do both.

“It was just really cool to have them make a schedule for me,” Thurness said. “And I just felt really important.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Thurness made her commitment to Wartburg College official, signing her National Letter of Intent at a ceremony held at Carold Gymnasium.

“It feels awesome. I’m just so happy that I get to start this next chapter of my life,” she said. “It was basically just finding a school that would fit all my needs. Just a school that I could do both (sports) in, and I did.”

Last spring, Thurness, a Rapid City Journal Best of the West selection in tennis, finished seventh at the Class AA state track meet in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 3.5 inches. She also recorded two victories in the high jump during the regular season, earning a personal best of 4 feet, 11 inches.

She plans on studying biology as a dual-athlete.

“It definitely will be challenging,” she said. “But then again it’s something that I’m willing to do and it’s something that, if I put my mind to it, I will be successful at.”

Thurness was one of three Stevens student-athletes to sign NLIs Wednesday. Eli Oxner became another on a long list of Raiders football players to join the Augustana University program, which he said influenced his decision to sign with the Vikings, pointing out former teammate Colton Hartford and Rapid City Central alumnus Liam Porter.

“I went to a lot of camps, got my name out,” Oxner said. “Then I was getting offers and once I got Augustana it was pretty clear I wanted to go there.”

Oxner said he was drawn to Augustana because of its culture. He plans on studying business administration and serve as a defensive back.

Grace Bybee said the beginning of her college search was a bit nerve-racking, figuring out her next major stage, but then Oklahoma Wesleyan came along.

“It was kind of scary at first because I know it’s the next step in my life,” Bybee said. “But once I found Oklahoma Wesleyan I just felt really comfortable and excited to go.”

Once she visited the campus of Oklahoma Wesleyan and looked into its volleyball program, she said it spoke to her and she felt very connected to the school. She liked both its competitiveness and its Christian-based environment, which aligns with her beliefs.

She plans to study sports psychology.

“It feels really good,” she said. “It's a nice relief from all the searching for colleges.”

