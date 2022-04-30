Stevens shows out at Black Hills Track Classic

STURGIS — Rapid City Stevens continued its quest for a first combined state title in track and field since the 2015 season with another dominant performance against area competition Saturday at the Black Hills Track Classic at Woodle Field.

On the boys side, the Raiders won eight of 20 events, and on the girls side, they claimed the top spot in nine of 20 events.

Earlier in the week, Stevens head coach Paul Hendry felt uneasy about the forecast for the meet in Sturgis, and a lot of teams backed out of the event. The weather, however, cleared up, and Hendry made some adjustments to the lineup for the event to ready his team for the Howard Wood Dakota Relays next weekend in Sioux Falls.

“It was a lighter road for some of our kids, and we were pleased with what we did,” Hendry said. “So now we will see what we can do at Howard Wood.”

As a result of the shuffle, Julian Scott received the nod to run both the 100 and 200-meter dash and made the most of his opportunity. The junior usually runs the 400, where he ranks fourth in Class AA.

Scott claimed the top spot in both events with personal records Saturday as he bested teammate Justin Juniel in the 100 at 10.8 seconds and Custer’s Blake Boyster in the 200 at 22.83 seconds.

“It was all the practice and running the 400 at meets,” Scott said. “It really helped me maintain my top end speed longer, and that’s why I PR’d today.”

Scott said he’s finding a groove late in the season and hopes to continue the trend at Howard Wood, but his mind is set on Stevens’ larger team goal.

“We have a lot of athletes, that’s for sure,” Scott said. “I think this year we have a better shot to win the state than last year. It depends, but I think we’ll win because our sprint crew and distance runners are really good, and relay, but we’ll see.”

The Stevens boys rank first in the state in seven events and the girls hold the top spot in two events. Hendry likes the Raiders’ chances as the state meet approaches, set for May 26 in Sioux Falls.

“We feel like our guys and girls are going to be one of the top teams in the state,” Hendry said. “There are some good teams out east, and even here there are local teams that really push us hard. We feel like we have a team that can compete for a state title.”

Other Raiders boys top finishes included Simeon Birnbaum in the 400 at 49.89 seconds, Tanner Lunders in the 110 hurdles at 15.53 seconds and in the 300 hurdles at 40.85 seconds, the 4x100 relay team at 43.55 seconds, the 4x200 relay team at 1:31.68 and Ben Goldy in the shot put at 45 feet, 8.75 inches.

In the girls competition, Raiders top finishes included Jayda McNabb in the 100 at 12.79 seconds, Brionna Holso in the 400 at 1:02.2, Baylee Van Zee in the 100 hurdles at 15.55 seconds, the 4x100 relay team at 50.8 seconds, the 4x800 relay team at 10:09.67, Brynn Nelson in the javelin at 107 feet, 11 inches, Emily Adams in the pole vault at 10 feet, 3 inches, Rebecca Theis in the long jump at 16 feet, 1 inch and the triple jump at 36 feet, 7 inches.

Other West River boys winners included Custer’s Miles Ellman in the 800 at 2:04.39, Belle Fourche’s Sawyer Clarkson in the 1600 at 4:30.89, Sturgis Brown’s Deron Graf in the 3200 at 10:32.56, the Hot Springs 4x400 relay team at 3:40.16, the Sturgis 4x800 relay team at 8:38.54, the Custer Swedish medley relay team at 3:50.11, Sturgis’ Konner Berndt in discus at 137 feet, 11 inches and in the javelin at 144 feet, 5 inches, Kadoka Area’s Dawson Reckling in high jump at 6 feet, 6 inches, Rapid City Christian’s Chase Maher in the pole vault at 13 feet, 3 inches, Belle Fourche’s Aiden Giffin in the long jump at 20 feet, 5 inches and St. Thomas More’s Tom Solano in the triple jump at 40 feet, 11 inches.

Other area girls winners included Custer’s Jordyn Larsen in the 200 at 27.35 seconds, Custer’s Josey Wahlstron in the 800 at 2:25.6, Sturgis’ Iris Zylstra in the 1600 at 5:28.32, Belle Fourche’s Kyra Vandenberg in the 3200 at 12:34.71, Hot Springs; Jaylen Nachtigall in the 300 hurdles at 45.75 seconds, the Sturgis 4x200 relay team at 1:46.94, the Sturgis 4x400 relay team at 4:08.98, the Custer Swedish medley relay team at 4:25.45, Custer’s Kellyn Kortemeyer in the shotput at 43 feet, 6 inches and in the discus at 145 feet, 6 inches and Kadoka Area’s Rebecca Shuck in the high jump at 5 feet.

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

