Stevens sits 12th after Round 1 of Class AA state golf

The Rapid City Stevens golf team finds itself in a tough situation after the first round of the Class AA Boys State Golf Tournament.

The Raiders shot a combined 53-over 341 on Monday at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell to sit in 12th place out of 15 participating schools, trailing leader Harrisburg by 55 strokes.

The Tigers have dominated the tournament so far, serving as the only team with a sub-par score after Round 1. Their 6-under 286 is eight strokes better than runner-up Pierre T.F. Riggs.

Harrisburg has three of its four scorers in the top five, as Riley Christensen leads the field with a 4-under 68, while Hayden Scott is tied for second with a 2-under 70 and Parker Schultz is tied for fourth with a 1-under 71.

Jackson Swartz leads the Raiders with a first-round score of 81, putting him in a five-way tie for 35th. Teammate Evan Eckholm is tied for 46th with an 83, Max Phares is tied for 65th with an 87 and Ryan Van't Hull is tied for 79th with a 90.

Among the team standings, Spearfish is currently 13th with a 350, led by Parker Reede who is tied for 52nd with an 84, Rapid City Central is 14th with a 354, led by Benjamin Gibson who tied with Reede for 52nd, and Sturgis is last with a 357, led by Jackson Habrock who is tied for 46th with an 83.

The final round of the Class AA Boys State Golf Tournament is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. MT Tuesday in Mitchell.