Stevens snaps 12-game losing streak, upsets No. 3 Roosevelt
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

The Rapid City Stevens football team pulled off an upset of No. 3 Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Saturday at O'Hara Stadium, closing out a 43-33 victory to earn the program's first win since 2019.

Rapid City Stevens defensive back Corter Doney makes a leaping deflection of a Sioux Falls Roosevelt pass in the first half of the Raiders' win Saturday.

The Raiders (1-1) defense was dominant through three quarters as their offense moved out to a 22-0 lead. The Rough Riders (0-2) began a comeback bid in the fourth, shrinking its two deficit to 29-27 with 3:41 to play.

Stevens tallied two late touchdowns to fend off Roosevelt, including a strip-sack fumble recovery for a touchdown, and held off a late push by the Rough Riders by stopping a 2-point attempt to keep it a 10-point contest 34 seconds to play.

Michael Scott recorded his first win as the Raiders' head coach.

Check back in later for a full game recap. 

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

