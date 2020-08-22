Stevens soccer earns Sioux Falls sweep

The Rapid City Stevens boys' soccer team completed its first-ever Sioux Falls road sweep, edging Sioux Falls Washington 1-0 Saturday.
An important quality in sports is to have ‘skin in the game,’ taking a risk to achieve a goal.
Rapid City Stevens senior forward Blake Middleton may have lived that familiar phrase to the extreme Saturday, literally leaving some skin in the game — more precisely on the goal post — to score his team’s winning goal.
Middleton’s header at the conclusion of a scramble in front of the Sioux Falls Washington net was the only score of the match, lifting the Raiders to a 1-0 win over the Warriors Saturday in Sioux Falls.
In the 56th minute, Levi Busching sent a direct kick into traffic near the Warriors net. The Raiders’ Zack Williams sent in a close-range shot that was swatted away by Warriors keeper Riley Stroh. Williams’ rebound shot hit the cross bar with a charging Middleton then heading in the third chance shot into the net for goal.
Middleton collided with the goal, suffering a bloody contusion over his eye.
The teams battled extreme heat and each other for 80 minutes with both squads picking up the intensity in the second half.
The Raiders took 11 shots with five on goal compared to five shots for the Warriors with four on frame.
Raiders keeper Garet Rus extended to block a Warriors shot and Wyatt Thomas had a key defensive clear-out to thwart Warrior drives in the match’s final minutes.
“It’s always difficult to start a season off with a road trip to Sioux Falls. They have such quality teams,” said Raiders coach Jeff Fierro. “We’re pleased with our play in both games and I was impressed with how we handled the heat and how we came out this first weekend well-prepared and with focus.”
The Raiders, 2-0, travel to Douglas/RC Christian Sept 1.
ST. THOMAS MORE 9, GROTON AREA 1: The Cavaliers bounced back from a Friday night loss to Sioux Falls Christian and scored a big win Saturday over the Tigers at Dakota Fields.
Will Green scored four minutes in and assisted on a goal scored by Henry Snyder a minute later. Tom Solano scored two goals and assisted on two more.
Sam Evans had a score and an assist, and Aaron Nelson, Ethan Billau, Jacob Solano and Carter Stamper added goals as well.
Dawson Wagner provided an assist and Jacob Solano and Winston Prill combined for seven saves at goalie.
The Cavaliers, 2-2, host Spearfish Tuesday night at Dakota Fields.
SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 4, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: The Cobblers lost for the first time this season to the Patriots.
No other information was made available.
Central, 2-1, hosts Douglas/Rapid City Christian Thursday night at Sioux Park.
Girls Soccer
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 2, SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 1: The Cobblers overcame the heat and the Patriots to remain unbeaten on the season.
After a scoreless first half, the Cobblers got on the board just 47 seconds into the second half on a goal by Morgan Sullivan.
Lincoln came back late in the game to tie it at 1-1 on a penalty-kick goal by Mariah Siem, but the Cobblers returned the favor four minutes later on a penalty kick goal by Karoline Riisnaes for the game-winner.
"It was a tough match today in some serious heat," Central coach Mark Morgan said.
Central, 3-0, hosts Douglas/Rapid City Christian Thursday night at Sioux Park.
RAPID CITY STEVENS 6, SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 0: The Raiders rolled to the easy win Saturday after a tough season-opener Friday night.
Kylee Bennett got the Raiders on the board first with a pair of goals at the 17th and 19th minutes for the 2-0 halftime lead.
In the 51st minute, Riley Schad scored the first of her two goals on a penalty kick and the second six minutes later off of a corner kick from teammate Mattie Tschetter.
In the 66th minute, Abbie Noga scored to make it 5-0 and Emma Comes closed the scoring at the 79th minute.
Stevens had a 27 shots and Raider keeper Aspen Lushbough only faced the two shots in the game.
"It was a much better game today in terms of possession," Stevens coach Luis Usera.
The Raiders, 2-0, return to action Sept. 1 when they host Douglas/Rapid City Christian.
Girls Tennis
Rapid City Christian wins Madison Invite
The Lady Comets closed the two-day tournament with two doubles titles and the team championship Saturday at the Madison invitational.
Earning individual titles for Christian was the No. 1 team of Ella Hancock and Julia Anderson and the No. 2 team of Mia Shankle and Hannah Beckloff.
As a team, the Rapid City Christian finished with 322 points, to 245.5 to Milbank and 235.5 for Aberdeen Roncalli. Spearfish was fifth in the nine-team tournament with 204 points.
Hancok and Anderson cruised to the title at 3-0, beating Halli Essington and Hattie Mullenbach of Milbank 8-3. They outscored their opponents 24-6 on Saturday.
Beckloff and Shankle rolled to an 8-1 win in the No. 2 doubles title match over Bella Maxwell and Savannah Shipley of Madison. They outscored their opponents 24-7, losing just two sets in the final two matches.
Christian returns to action Thursday through Saturday at the Rapid City Invitational.
Raiders win two more East River on Saturday
Rapid City Stevens concluded a big 5-0 East River swing this weekend with a pair of lop-sided wins over Vermillion and Yankton Saturday in Yankton.
The Raiders shut out Vermillion 9-0 and toppled the Gazelles 8-1.
In singles play, Ali Scott (No. 2), Anna Mueller (No. 3), Abby Sherrill (No. 4) and Peyton Ogle (No. 6) all went 2-0 on the day.
With the five wins, Stevens moved to 7-0 on the season in dual matches. The Raiders return to action Thursday through Saturday with the Rapid City Invitational.
Football
LYMAN 12, BURKE 8: The Raiders held on for the Region 3 9A win over the Cougars Friday night in the season opener for both schools.
Lyman led 12-0 early in the third quarter on a 29-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Teagan Gourneau to Tyson Floyd and a 3-yard TD run by Gourneau.
Burke got on the board in the third quarter on an 8-yard touchdown run by Tucker Even, with QB Ben Witt passing to Brogan Glover for the 2-point conversion.
Gourneau was 11-of-21 passing for 91 yards for Lyman, while Colton Collins ran for 58 yards to lead the ground attack.
Even ran for 101 yards on 12 carries for Burke, with Taron Serr adding 67 yards on 14 rushes.
Lyman returns to action Friday when it hosts Kimball/White Lake, while Burke is at Gregory.
