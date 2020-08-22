Stevens soccer earns Sioux Falls sweep

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Stevens boys' soccer team completed its first-ever Sioux Falls road sweep, edging Sioux Falls Washington 1-0 Saturday.

An important quality in sports is to have ‘skin in the game,’ taking a risk to achieve a goal.

Rapid City Stevens senior forward Blake Middleton may have lived that familiar phrase to the extreme Saturday, literally leaving some skin in the game — more precisely on the goal post — to score his team’s winning goal.

Middleton’s header at the conclusion of a scramble in front of the Sioux Falls Washington net was the only score of the match, lifting the Raiders to a 1-0 win over the Warriors Saturday in Sioux Falls.

In the 56th minute, Levi Busching sent a direct kick into traffic near the Warriors net. The Raiders’ Zack Williams sent in a close-range shot that was swatted away by Warriors keeper Riley Stroh. Williams’ rebound shot hit the cross bar with a charging Middleton then heading in the third chance shot into the net for goal.

Middleton collided with the goal, suffering a bloody contusion over his eye.

The teams battled extreme heat and each other for 80 minutes with both squads picking up the intensity in the second half.