Stevens softball edges rival Central 7-6

Dressler led off the inning with a solo home run over the center field fence, and with two outs, Abbie Schoenbauer singled home Reilly Tschetter, who hit a double.

Aislinn Perkins gave the Raiders the lead on a three-run home run, scoring Abby Krumpus and Jadeyn Marsico.

Stevens wasn't quite done and added two more runs on a single by Irelyn Spencer, a walk to Raleigh Lunderman, a RBI single by Dressler and a Central error.

The Cobblers had one more fight in them and closed the gap with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth. With one out, Brandhagen singled home Bagley, who walked, and Brandhagen scored on a single by Denna Smith to make it 7-6.

But Dressler struck out Brenna Boyd with a runner on second base to end the game.

Stevens finished with nine two hits, with Perkins, Spencer and Dressler all having two hits. Perkins drove home three runs and Dressler a pair of runs.

"We made some good adjustments at the plate that really paid off when we needed them to," Grismer said. "I love the battles that we have against the Cobblers, these games always seem to bring out the best in our athletes.