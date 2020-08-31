Stevens softball edges rival Central 7-6

The Rapid City Stevens softball team needed every bit of its seven-run fourth inning to hold off cross-town rival Rapid City Central 7-6 Monday night at the Parkview Softball Complex.
It was a come-from-behind win for the Raiders and nearly one as well for the Cobblers, who failed to reach base a week ago against Stevens pitcher Sophie Dressler in the 15-0 Raiders win.
Monday night the Cobblers got to Dressler for two runs in each of the first two innings before Stevens took a 7-4 lead. Central rallied with two in the top of the fifth but came up just short.
"It was a much different game than last week. Kudos to Central, they came out with a lot of energy and hit the ball well," Stevens coach Sherry Grismer said. "I was proud of our girls for staying focused as they continued to battle the entire game."
For Central, the Cobbler offense got going when Peyton Bagley opened the game against Dressler with a double and scored on a RBI single by Mj Madsen, who moved to second on the throw and to third on a wild pitch, scoring on a ground out by Tya Brandhagen.
The Cobblers made it 4-0 in the second on a Lauryn Strand walk and a two-run home run by Bagley over the left-field fence.
After a scoreless third, the Raiders not only caught the Cobblers, but they surpassed them against Brandhagen.
Dressler led off the inning with a solo home run over the center field fence, and with two outs, Abbie Schoenbauer singled home Reilly Tschetter, who hit a double.
Aislinn Perkins gave the Raiders the lead on a three-run home run, scoring Abby Krumpus and Jadeyn Marsico.
Stevens wasn't quite done and added two more runs on a single by Irelyn Spencer, a walk to Raleigh Lunderman, a RBI single by Dressler and a Central error.
The Cobblers had one more fight in them and closed the gap with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth. With one out, Brandhagen singled home Bagley, who walked, and Brandhagen scored on a single by Denna Smith to make it 7-6.
But Dressler struck out Brenna Boyd with a runner on second base to end the game.
Stevens finished with nine two hits, with Perkins, Spencer and Dressler all having two hits. Perkins drove home three runs and Dressler a pair of runs.
"We made some good adjustments at the plate that really paid off when we needed them to," Grismer said. "I love the battles that we have against the Cobblers, these games always seem to bring out the best in our athletes.
"Before the game we talked about how one day your life will flash before your eyes, so make sure it's worth watching. We also talked about how today was a great day to be amazing, and I tell you what, we had a few kids who stepped up and did something amazing. Aislinn Perkins's key home run is one that comes to mind."
Bagley and Brandhagen had two hits and two runs batted in for the Cobblers.
"Our girls were focused tonight," Central coach Roy England said. "We spent a week practicing on the miscues we had a week ago. They actually came in with heart tonight. We just had one inning kind of get away from us."
Dressler picked up the win, scattering seven hits and the six runs in five innings, walking two and striking out five.
Brandhagen took the loss for Central, going all four innings, giving up nine hits and seven runs, walking two and striking out five.
With the win, Stevens moved to 8-4 on the season, while Central fell to 3-8. Both teams will host Yankton for a pair of games Friday and Saturday.
