Stevens sophomore Simeon Birnbaum wins three titles at AA championships

STURGIS — Rapid City Stevens sophomore Simeon Birnbaum wasn’t thrilled with placing fifth in last fall's Class AA State Cross Country Meet. With some added work in the off-season, he felt he could be a state champion on the track.

He was right, three times over this weekend, winning two individual titles and a relay championship at the South Dakota Class AA State Track and Field Championships Saturday at Woodle Field

Saturday he opened the meet by winning the bunched-up 1,600-meter field before taking the 800 title later in the day. Friday he was part of the winning 4X800 relay team, and in the meet's final event, he led off the fourth-place 4X400 relay team that also included Gavin Scott, tanner Lunders and Damon Lushbough.

He finished the 1,600 at 4 minutes, 23.49 seconds, just ahead of Spearfish's Keenan Urdiales at 4:24.52.

Birnbaum said he had been a little under the weather lately and ran at Woodle Field a couple of weeks ago and had a "disappointing: 4:30. After that he said he had gotten progressively better. He said he had one good workout and that gave him confidence coming into Saturday.

Birnbaum said that Urdiales set the tone in the final two laps.