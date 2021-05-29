Stevens sophomore Simeon Birnbaum wins three titles at AA championships

STURGIS — Rapid City Stevens sophomore Simeon Birnbaum wasn’t thrilled with placing fifth in last fall's Class AA State Cross Country Meet. With some added work in the off-season, he felt he could be a state champion on the track.
He was right, three times over this weekend, winning two individual titles and a relay championship at the South Dakota Class AA State Track and Field Championships Saturday at Woodle Field
Saturday he opened the meet by winning the bunched-up 1,600-meter field before taking the 800 title later in the day. Friday he was part of the winning 4X800 relay team, and in the meet's final event, he led off the fourth-place 4X400 relay team that also included Gavin Scott, tanner Lunders and Damon Lushbough.
He finished the 1,600 at 4 minutes, 23.49 seconds, just ahead of Spearfish's Keenan Urdiales at 4:24.52.
Birnbaum said he had been a little under the weather lately and ran at Woodle Field a couple of weeks ago and had a "disappointing: 4:30. After that he said he had gotten progressively better. He said he had one good workout and that gave him confidence coming into Saturday.
Birnbaum said that Urdiales set the tone in the final two laps.
"I knew today that with this good weather they probably wouldn't go fast, and after that first lap, there were three lanes across filled, so I ran half of the race out in lane two, which wasn't ideal, but I didn't want to get boxed in," he said. "With 400 meters to go, Keenan Urdiales from Spearfish took off and even in the last 200 he was going all out, I bet. I was just had to get on his back, stick on him and get the last 100 meters. It's all out."
Later in the 800, it was more of the same, although the race had just eight runners. He again took control down the stretch for the win in 1:58.03, with Urdiales second at 1:59.71.
"I was real happy that there weren't 24 guys in this race," Birnbaum said. "There was only eight so I didn't have to boggle around with too many guys. I went out hard and relaxed and I had decent position. I was ready to go in the last 100 meters."
In the 1,600, teammates Hayden Grosz was fourth and Alex Otten was fifth. Otten was also sixth in the 800.
"I am really proud about our team this year. Anything from the 4X8 to the two-mile, we have a really great group of guys and it is showing at the state meet," Birnbaum said. "We only have two seniors graduating, so we're really tight, both boys and girls. I think next year and the year after that, with our team and with South Dakota distance running, it is going to take a notch up."
The Stevens boys finished third in the team standings with 75 points, with Sioux Falls Lincoln edging Sioux Falls Roosevelt for the title with 83 points, to 82.5.
Other placewinners for the Raider boys Saturday saw Lunders place third in the 300 hurdles in 40.24, Isaac Perkins place fourth in the shot put at 50-feet, 2 inches, the 4X100 relay team (Lushbough, Julian Scott, Justin Juniel and Nathan Bender) placed sixth in 43.73 and Lushbough was eighth in the 400 in 50.72.
Birnbaum wasn't the only winner for Stevens Saturday, as the girls' medley relay team (200, 200, 400 and 800) came out on top with a strong all-around effort.
Abbie Noga and Carsyn Mettler kept the team in the hunt in their respective 200s, before Jayda McNabb took over for a dominating 400 and Hailey Uhre added closed strong in the 800 for the win in 4:14.19, to 4:16.46 for second-place Aberdeen Central.
"I felt really good watching Jayda run that. She gave us a good lead, and giving it to our 800 runner, Hailey, was nice because we knew she could carry that lead," Noga said.
It was a bit of an upset for the Raiders, as they went into the meet ranked fourth in the state. With that, Noga said they were pleasantly surprised with the victory.
"It was definitely nice," Noga said. "We all ran really strong."
With no season last year, it was frosting on the cake for the relay, especially for Noga, who is a senior.
"It is a newer feeling because we had been doing it for a while, but it was a good feeling," she said. "It was nice to have all of the hard work pay off."
Other placewinners for the Stevens girls Saturday saw Uhre place fourth in the 1,600 in 5:02.53 and Brionna Holso seventh in 5:12.40, while Holso was also seventh in the 800 in 2:20 and A.J. Carr was eighth in 2:20.92. Emma Thurness was seventh in the long jump at 16-3½.
The Stevens 4X100 relay team (Noga, Mettler, Hailey Oswald and Brooke Jungens) was fourth in 49.85 and the 4X400 relay team (Mettler, Noga, Holso and McNabb) was fifth in 4:07.21.
In the boys' medley relay, it was a three-peat for the Sturgis Scoopers, who also won the event in 2018 and 2019.
The Scoopers were hanging in there after the 200s from Trevor Christman and Jared Sailer and the 400 from Ridge Inhofer. Traeton Monahan was still only in fourth place with 200 meters to go but close enough to where he overtook the other three teams at the 100-meter mark, and he sprinted to the win.
The Scoopers finished in 3:34.81, to 3:25.08 for Washington.
Monahan said in the final 800, he knew they were getting out fast and eager to pass each other right away. It was his job to wait them out and let the three in front of him burn out at the end.
"I gave it all I had, honestly," said Monahan. "I knew that if I kept within closing distance, I could get them at the end. It was awesome."
For the Scoopers, it was all about continuing their tradition of success in the medley relay.
"It was a super accomplishment. We're ranked second in our school history now for that time," Monahan said.
Those four also placed sixth in the 4X400 in 3:29.50.
Also for the Scooper boys Saturday, Jarod Duran was seventh in the shot put at 49-3
Rapid City Central junior Matayah Yellow Mule left the state meet Saturday as a state champion, although she was hoping to have at least a couple firsts by the end of the day. Although she closed strong, she finished second in the long jump after winning the triple jump Friday. She also competed in the high jump Friday but did not place.
Yellow Mule finished at 17-4½, behind Ellen Merkley of Lincoln at 18-2¼.
"I'm pretty happy with where I placed. I feel good knowing that I can do even better than that. Then again I kind of feel bad because I know I can do better than that," she said. "Also, at the end of the day, I did compete and I did place. I did pretty well for myself."
Yellow Mule barely scratched on her final attempt that would have put her closer to Merkley and possibly past her. But with the scratch, it wasn't measured.
"I think I did (have a chance to catch her), but at least I know I put my all into it and I know I felt really good," she said. "I was happy with it."
Other placewinners for the Central girls Saturday saw Peyton Begley place fifth in the long jump at 16-9 and the 4X100 relay team (Isabelle Hardmeyer, Begley, Kadince Skyberg and Adrianna Green) placed fifth in 50.01. As a team, the Cobblers finished in a tie with Harrisburg for eighth place with 29 points.
For the Central boys, Liam Porter came away with a strong second-place finish in the shot put at 54-9½, the 4X100 relay team (Jesse Williams, Sumner Griffin, Noah Green and Cael Meisman) placed third in 43.13, Julian Swallow was sixth in the long jump 20-8¼ and the 4X400 relay team (Green, Meisman, Williams and Kenechmkara Oghozor) was eighth in 3:30.76.
In the boys' shot put, it was a battle for second place, as Cooper Mack of Watertown, ranked second in the nation, easily won the event at 66-6.
"Mack is a great thrower, but I was still coming in gunning for first," Porter said. "I guess it was a battle for second place."
His best toss Saturday was just below his personal record of 55-7, but he was still was happy with his effort.
"That was super early in the season and I had been just climbing to get back to that mark and I almost did today," he said.
Porter, who is going on to play football at Augustana next fall, said it was a good way to close his career.
"It was a great way to go out as a Cobbler and I couldn't be more proud and I am super happy to go out this way," he said.
In that same event, Douglas sophomore Jason Maciejczak followed up his second-place finish in the discus with a third-place finish in the shot at 51-11½.
It was also a good way to finish after what Maciejczak said was a season where he fought through some adversity.
"I think at one point earlier, I threw 44 feet in a meet, then 46, 48, then I went back down a bit," he said. "The past two weeks leading to the state meet, I was throwing two times a day, morning and evening, working hard and making sure I get my technique right. It just proves that hard work gets you where you want to be."
Also for Douglas Saturday, David Severson placed seventh in the long jump at 20-6½, while the 4X100 relay team (Tyler Clark, Logan Huber, Johnnie Powell and Severson) placed eighth in 43.84.
Along with Urdiales' two second-place finishes Saturday, Jaden Guthmiller was third in the 200 in 22.13, Bridger Roberdeau was sixth in the 400 in 50.43 and the 4X400 relay team (William Williams, Peyton Millis, Ben Wise and Roberdeau) was fifth in 3:28.16.
The Spearfish girls 4X400 relay team (Anna Hoffman, Maddison Doren, Tessa Lucas and Hanna Bjorkman) was fourth in 4:05.77 and the 4X100 relay team (Grace Karp, Stella Marcus, Dillan Richards and Vaida Peterson) was seventh in 50.31.
The Sturgis girls' 4X400 relay team (Novali Dinkins, Rachel Cammack, Kyasia Jones and Avery Marler was sixth in 4:09.80.